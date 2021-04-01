The Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry (SPPRF) Department recently announced a return to in person programming starting May 1, 2021, after many months of virtual-only offerings.
May program information will be released and open for registration on April 6, with a full Summer Fun Guide being released on April 27 featuring programming that runs June-August.
Registration for these programs will begin on May 4. Programming will include: summer camps, youth sports, adult fitness, a variety of preschool programs and much more! The department has a comprehensive COVID-19 Risk Mitigation Plan in place and will be following all health guidelines set forth by the county, state and Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
Events are also making a return this summer with Tuesday Night Tunes Summer Concert Series and summer movies in the park. These events are free and open to public, please contact the department office if you are interested in being a sponsor.
The Family Aquatic Center will be opening for the 2021 season from June 19 – August 20. The pool will have open swim, lap swim, swimming lessons, fitness classes and swim team! A separate guide will be released with pool hours, rates and swim lesson details. Stay tuned to the Summer Fun Guide for more details.
This summer will be jam packed with fun for the entire family so don’t miss your chance to join in. To view the digital-only guides and to register, visit www.rec.cityofsunprairie.com .
Questions? Call the Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department at 608-837-3449 or email at rec@cityofsunprairie.com.
