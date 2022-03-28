The Sun Prairie School Board is expected to release investigation information next month on a school board member whom a resident alleges violated board policy and state law.
In July 2021, Sun Prairie resident and former school board member John Welke filed an open records request to get texts and emails from school board member Alwyn Foster’s personal email accounts and phone.
Welke alleged that Foster violated board policy, ethics and state law by using his personal devices to discuss school board business. Welke reportedly became aware of this when Foster commented at a school board meeting on questions that were texted to him on his personal cell phone.
Welke said during a Monday March 28 phone interview that he would not comment further until the investigation of Foster is released, but did reveal his motive for making the open records requests.
“I just want this to be transparent,” said Welke, who served on the Sun Prairie School Board from April 2010 to July 2015.
In August 2021, Welke reportedly sent a notice of intent to file a lawsuit to Foster to get him to produce the requested records.
In October 2021, Welke filed a complaint with the Sun Prairie Board President Steve Schroeder alleging that Foster failed to acknowledge his open record requests fully, including the list of questions that Foster referenced at a school board meeting.
Welke also made open records requests to the Sun Prairie Area School District regarding documents involving Foster. Foster was elected to the school board in April 2021 for a two-year term.
The Wisconsin State Journal initially reported on Welke’s complaint and that the investigation would be discussed at the April 11 Sun Prairie School Board meeting.
Foster and Schroeder did not return a request for comment by press time on Monday, March 28.