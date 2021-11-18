The Sun Prairie City Council approved the city’s 2022 budget with a $26.5 million tax levy, a 5.2% increase over last year.
The city tax on an average home (currently valued at $301,200) will increase 3.37% or $72, under the adopted 2022 city budget.
Wastewater rates will increase by $10 for the average residential user. Refuse/recycling rates remain the same for 2022.
City resident Ryan Roling was the only person to give feedback as the city council was set to adopt the budget Tuesday night.
Roling said the city’s property taxes were pricing lower and middle-income families out of the city.
“The fact that my property taxes are 10% of my take-home pay is a huge deal for me and this is the avenue that I have to speak out and share my case,” Roling, who attended virtually, told city alders at the Nov. 16 Committee of the Whole meeting.
Some Sun Prairie alders expressed a commitment to keep the tax increase at 3%, while others thought the arbitrary percentage would limit initiatives they wanted to add.
The 2022 city budget’s 3.37% tax increase is the second-highest tax increase since 2016. City officials cited data that showed the City of Sun Prairie had the second to lowest tax rate when compared with Madison, Fitchburg, Stoughton and Middleton.
Mayor Paul Esser has advocated for a tax increase of 3-5 percent in every city budget. Last year city alders kept the increase at 1.5 percent, a concession for city residents who felt the financial pain of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The proposed city tax increase is just a portion of the Sun Prairie resident’s tax bill, which includes the school district, Dane County and Madison College.
A motion by District 3 Alder Mike Jacobs on Tuesday to cut the $120,000 Sun Prairie Historical Museum from the 2022 proposed budget brought the most heated exchange of the night, and the entire budget process.
Jacobs called the museum “a well-funded catastrophe” that was not showing progress since a full-time museum director was hired. Jacobs, a UW-Baraboo history professor, questioned the expertise of museum staff and museum board, and the progress made.
“I’m telling you we have the blind leading the blind,” Jacobs said. “You said our museum manager is a winner and she’s doing a wonderful job. How do you know? You don’t even know what to measure. No one on the board even knows how to evaluate this. I do—and it has become an inexcusable waste of taxpayer dollars.”
Mayor Paul Esser, an advocate for the museum, said it was wrong to take the museum out of the budget and there was progress being made with the new director and new museum board members.
Jacobs at one point told Esser that he would not be silenced when Esser stepped into the discussion and said it was not relevant and appropriate. He said there was a motion in front of the city council and it was not to time to debate the museum’s operations.
District 1 Alder Terry McIlroy, who is the museum board liaison to the council, accused Jacobs of silencing and bullying her. “Alder Jacobs, you are a historian. I would ask you, and I was not going to do this, but I am going to ask you why you are not participating in the museum and the museum board,” McIlroy said. “Your concern, sir, with regards to the fact that you feel it’s not being run right. We would welcome your expertise.”
McIlroy said the museum has had a lot of challenges in recent years and needed more time as it follows through on its strategic plan.
The museum was closed for more than a year after the 2018 downtown Sun Prairie gas explosion damaged its windows and walls. A major renovation took place during the closure before re-opening in November 2019. Just as the Sun Prairie museum was starting its 2020 season in March, the COVID-19 pandemic shut it down.
The museum re-opened in July 2020. The council OK’d upgrading the part-time museum director position to full-time in 2018. Helen Wirka was hired in August 2018 and resigned in February 2020. Jennifer Harper became museum director. The museum is open to the public from May to October
Jacobs’ motion to cut the museum budget failed without a second by another alder.
When Esser introduced his 2022 budget he said it will boost public safety, equity, and prepare the city for future growth.
The council added $1.5 million in initiatives to the mayor’s budget. That included adding another police officer after Police Chief Mike Steffes said the department was understaffed by eight police officers and it was taking its toll on officers and leaving the city under-protected.
Alders also moved up the start date from August to March for a building inspection position. The position was cut during the 2010 recession but would be added back as a Neighborhood Services Specialist to enforce property maintenance, zoning and other municipal ordinances, including snow and ice removal.
Also approved was a 75 cent-per-hour raise for Neighborhood Navigators.
Alders removed a 3.5 percent increase in salaries for the mayor and council. Other changes include adding a fire truck, an American Rescue Plan Act fund grant administrator and funds in the Capital Improvement Plan budget to repair the Sun Prairie Aquatic Center slide stairs.
The 2022 city budget was buoyed by the first $1.8 million payout of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds. The city is slated to get $3.6 million with the second payout next year.
District 1 Alder and Council President Steve Stocker said during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, alders cut back on 2021 budget initiatives and approved a modest tax increase of 1.5%. “That left a lot of items on the table and we are still trying to catch up this year,” Stocker said.
Stocker said with federal ARPA funds and the city’s plan to break state Expenditure Restraint Program limits, along with increased use of fund balance and other funding strategies, the city is making progress.
“I believe that we have the opportunity to play catch up and regain some of what we lost last year,” Stocker said. He also commented on the city’s budget process that uses cost-to-continue instead of a zero-based budget-that builds a budget from zero and justify all expenses.
“While I agree a zero-based budget is a good idea, as the city continues to grow,” Stocker added, “I do not believe that that is practical.”