The relocation of Sun Prairie Utilities took a big step forward when the Sun Prairie City Council on Dec. 1 approved the $1.016 million purchase of two properties essential to developing a new office and vehicle storage facility on Linnerud Drive.
A 2019 SPU Facilities Study completed by Kueny Architects showed the current 35,000 sq. ft. operations facility located at 125 West Main St. as “undersized and unable to meet the long-term future needs of the city’s growing electric and water utility,” according to a memo to alders from SPU Utility Manager Rick Wicklund.
The study also determined a new SPU facility required between 59,000-69,000 sq. ft. of space and a minimum of 5 acres of land.
During the Facilities Study, the referenced site was scored against six other locations and was the large margin clear leader in meeting the current and future operational and efficiency needs of SPU.
“From its distance to the downtown, centralized city location, close proximity to the existing storage yard, and location relative to the likely future growth areas, the combined site provided by the purchase of 510 Linnerud and 220 Kroncke should be an excellent and sustainable location for the future,” Wicklund wrote in his memo to alders for consideration of the land purchase.
The properties area totals 7.827 acres (2.82 acres for 510 Linnerud and 5.017 acres for 220 Kroncke).
Both properties were appraised by Rolling & Barnes, with an additional appraisal acquired by the Sun Prairie Area School District for 220 Kroncke Drive. Accepted offers were reached for the total appraised values equaling $1,016,566.
SPU recently received Public Service Commission approval for the land purchase, with the construction of a new facility requiring a separate authorization in the future.
In addition, Wicklund added, Title and Environmental background work are completed, awaiting the survey documents in early December.
“Everything has been considered acceptable to Sun Prairie Utilities for purchase,” Wicklund wrote in the memo.
The Sun Prairie Utilities Commission and SPU staff recommended to the council that the city council authorize the purchase of the 7.827-acre parcels for $1,016,566.
The land purchased for $129,879 an acre will be used to develop a new 59,000-69,000 sq. ft. operations facility, likely within the next five years.
As previously outlined in the Sun Prairie Star, the facility will include the property at 510 Linnerud Drive and land adjacent to that parcel owned by the Sun Prairie Area School District that was part of unused land near Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School (previously Sun Prairie High School).
The item was pulled from the council’s Consent Agenda for further discussion during the Dec. 1 council meeting because the project has been rarely discussed in open session.
District 2 Alder Theresa Stevens said she agreed with pulling the item from the consent agenda for further discussion.
“I’m pleased to see the progress,” Stevens added, referring to the property purchase.
Mayor Paul Esser, also a member of the SPU Commission, explained the project’s progress to date. He also said potential development could make the SPU’s property at 125 W. Main St. a valuable portion of the downtown.
District 4 Alder Al Guyant, who asked Esser to summarize the project, thanked the mayor for the summary for the general public. “Sometimes,” Guyana added, “we fall victim of being insiders too much.”
District 1 Alder Steve Stocker recalled when the consultant did this for SPU, the consultant also looked at Bailey Road and transportation cost for trips to various parts of the city for SPU trucks. The most cost effective location for the new SPU facility was the one being voted on by alders.
“I was very impressed with that consultant’s study,” Stocker said, adding that the study justified the proposed location.
Alders unanimously approved the purchase of the properties.
