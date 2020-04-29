The Sun Prairie Farmers Market spring opening is celebrated each year but this year the anticipation is even greater.
Market-goers can shop for fresh produce and see their favorite vendors, starting Saturday, May 2 at the new location near Cannery Square park. Changes have also been put into place to help visitors shop safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sarah Wells from Wells Farm, a three-year veteran of the market, will show up with locally produced beef products. After the Sun Prairie Winter Market was cut short because of Covid-19, Wells is ready for the outdoor market—even if things will be a little different.
“We are excited to get back and see some of the people we haven’t seen since last summer, even if it’s behind a mask,” Wells said.
Veggies, eggs, meat, honey, syrups, jams, and more will be for sale at this Saturday’s market, according to Liz Kern, the city’s Community Events & Development Coordinator. The market has more than 20 vendors signed up to participate in this year’s market, with more expected to be added to the market line-up in the coming months.
Kern said under Wisconsin’s “Safer at Home” rules, vendors will only be able to sell essential items, but once those orders are lifted, the Sun Prairie Farmers Market can again welcome crafters and other businesses.
A lot of time and planning was done to launch this year’s market, with Sun Prairie Police, EMS, city planning and economic development staff weighing in on how to make it a safe and successful market, Kern said.
The plan is to minimize shopper’s time at the market to prevent the spread of COVID-19, so there will be pre-ordering available a drive-through lane, and social distancing and precautions to those who want to walk through the market.
“It’s going to look very different from any market that we’ve had but we feel pretty good at the plan of action that we have in place,” Kern said. “We are looking forward to everyone participating, from the vendors to the shopper, and asking them to follow the rules.”
All the procedure details are on the Sun Prairie Farmers Market Facebook page or sunprairiemarket.com.
The Market Street site change, from the city hall location, was already planned before the COVID-19 orders and Kern expects it will help with the new procedures. Having the market centrally located will also get more people into local businesses once the emergency orders lift, she said.
The market vendors are particularly ready to get out to the market.
“We have definitely got a lot of feedback that we were able to come up with a plan and reach a lot of these vendors, this is their income and these markets are a vital piece for them to get through the year,” Kern said.
Across the country, there’s been a higher demand for products grown locally during the COVID-19 pandemic, not just for the quality but also to support local farmers.
Wells said there has been a boost in her family beef business over the last month—from regular customers and new customers.
“We have been making up the sales from not having the winter market with our loyal customers ordering from us,” Wells said. “We also have new customers that want to buy locally.
Wells said that is important to the economy.
“It is good to see people diverting some of the money they would have spent at grocery stores and larger stores, and spreading it out to local farmers and small businesses,” Wells said.
Wells serves on the Sun Prairie Farmers Market advisory board and helped organize the market in the past. Her family farm beef products—steaks, ground beef, and other cuts, have been a big hit at the market.
Since she’s the producer of beef, she loves interacting with her customers.
“When you buy local and direct you get access to that farmer, so we are here to answer questions on our products,” Wells said.
She said this year’s market will be extra special considering the new rules people have lived under during the COVID-19 emergency orders.
“We really look forward to getting back to it,” Well said. “Having the market gives a sense of normalcy for people and while it will look different, it will provide some hope for the future.”
The Sun Prairie Farmers Market hours are 7-11 a.m. on Saturdays near Cannery Square park in Sun Prairie. Follow the market on Facebook and Instagram or visit www.sunprairiemarket.com.
Market info from the city
Due to COVID-19 the market organizers have moved to a drive/bike/walk thru market. All shoppers must enter the market from the south on Market Street. Organizers are also offering pre-orders via https://forms.gle/oM4vykNFSDEL1k5w6. All pre-orders must be submitted by 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 30. Pre-orders will be picked up directly from vendors and shoppers must pay vendors directly.
Vendors will be placed six feet apart, vendors will use single use bags for purchased items. Staff and vendors will wear masks and gloves and encourage all shoppers to do the same. Organizers encourage shoppers to limit attendees to essential shoppers only. Shoppers are encouraged to bring a list of items to keep shopping moving.
No sampling or product touching will be available. Vendors will handle all products. All items will be packaged to-go to enjoy at home.
Each vendor will have wash stations, hand sanitizer and the market will offer a hand sanitization station for shoppers. As shoppers arrive to the market they will enter into the shopping line and will be asked to follow all social distancing rules established by Gov. Evers.
