Sun Prairie man facing charges in 2020 crash that killed pedestrian

A 35-year-old Sun Prairie man has been charged in a 2020 crash that killed a Sun Prairie woman and injured her wife, an off-duty Madison police officer.
Christopher M. Blume is facing charges of homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle and reckless driving causing great bodily harm.
Julie L. Nelson, 48, of Sun Prairie was killed on Nov. 23 around 3:35 p.m. when the Honda Civic, reportedly driven by Blume, hit her while she and her wife were walking on an east side bike path near E. Main Street and White Tail Drive in the City of Sun Prairie.
Nelson’s wife, Jodi, was seriously injured in the crash.
Witnesses told Sun Prairie police that the Honda Civic was traveling between 45- 60 mph eastbound on E. Main Street before the crash. The speed limit is 25 mph.
Blume told police that he was traveling on Main Street when he hit a black SUV that police say was driven by James Blackstone.
Blume said, “the car came out of nowhere” as he tried to avoid the crash. Blume said the SUV was trying to turn off Main Street when the Honda Civic was struck on the side, hit a curb, and rolled several times before Blume was ejected from the vehicle.
Another witness told police that the driver of the Honda Civic was driving “reckless” before the crash and was passing cars traveling at normal speed. The witness turned over his dash camera video of the Honda Civic to police after he heard of the fatal crash.
Blackstone, the driver of the black SUV, told police that he was traveling west on East Main Street and was going to turn onto White Tail Drive when he saw the Honda Civic traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed and swerving left and right. Blackstone said his vehicle was struck by Honda Civic as he was turning.
A blood test indicated that Blackstone was intoxicated at the time of the crash, according to the criminal complaint. Blackstone was charged with misdemeanor bail jumping.
A Wisconsin State Patrol crash investigation calculated that the Honda Civic was traveling at 42-51 mph when it crashed with the SUV, but that estimate was likely conservative. The black SUV was traveling around 8-17 mph at the time of the impact.
Wisconsin State Patrol crash analysis reports that Blume’s speeding and Blackstone’s reported intoxication contributed to the crash.
Julie L. Nelson was pronounced dead on the scene. An autopsy found that Nelson died from injuries she sustained in the crash.
Jodi Nelson was hospitalized and in rehabilitation for almost a month after the crash with severe injuries that required multiple surgeries to her jaw, knee, ankle and neck.
Blume is scheduled for a Feb. 7 initial appearance in Dane County Circuit Court.