This week's construction update for the Buena Vista Drive-Beech Court street project involves water, according to City of Sun Prairie Staff Engineer Clint Christenson.
The contractor will be installing water services all week on Buena Vista Drive, Christenson said.
The contractor should be giving residents notice as to when they will be without water service.
This usually takes approximately 2.5 hours.
Residents are asked to please run their faucets for a few minutes after their new service has been installed to remove any air in the lines.
Individuals with questions may contact Christenson at 608-825-1170.
