Winter sports coverage of Sun Prairie basketball and hockey has already begin at Sun Prairie Media Center.
Sun Prairie Cardinals girls basketball is well under way, with four games already completed. Cardinals boys basketball began last week with a game facing Verona, followed by a game against Madison East on Saturday, Dec. 4.
Sun Prairie Media Center has two new sports announcers who will be covering girls basketball — Todd Richmond and Matthew Aumann. With 23 games in the girls regular season, Richmond and Aumann will be familiar voices on all Sun Prairie Media Center broadcast outlets — KSUN, KIDS-4 and 103.5 FM The Sun.
Mike Mathison, a seasoned Cardinals basketball announcer, will cover all 23 Sun Prairie boys basketball games.
In addition to basketball, SPMC will also offer coverage of SPHS boys hockey. Back for a full season, the first time in two years, we are looking forward to covering nine games from the rink here in Sun Prairie.
Dan Corcoran will be on the call for all nine games. New to the media center this spring, Dan has been involved in much of our sports coverage in both directing and announcing. We are happy to have an experienced hockey announcer this season.
Due to basketball coverage, hockey games will mostly be found live on our KIDS-4 channel as well as on demand on Roku, Apple TV and smartphone apps.
This season looks to be on track with in-person attendance so if you’re unable to make it to a game the Sun Prairie Media Center has it covered. Video coverage will be available on SPMC’s Spectrum channels 983 and 984, TDS 13, 14, 1013 and 1014, SPMC’s Roku and Apple TV apps and on the SPMC app, available to download for free from Google Play and the App Store.
Interested in watching past games online or on any of our app platforms? Just search the playlists for SPHS Girls Basketball, SPHS Boys Basketball or SPHS Hockey.
The SPMC thanks its sports sponsors for the 2021-22 season: Woodman’s Markets, TDS, Eagan Automotive, Culver’s of Sun Prairie, Pro Active Engineering, Concrete Lifting Technologies, Hebl and Hebl Attorneys at Law, the Bank of Sun Prairie and S&K Automotive.
The SPMC is seeking more business sponsors and volunteers to help with the production of sports programming. Interested businesses may contact SPMC Executive Director Jeff Robbins at jrobbins@cityofsunprairie.com or by phone at 608-235-9383.