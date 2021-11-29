Public Works Committee members voted to leave the city’s sidewalk policy as is after some alders found fault with installing sidewalks on the dead end portion of Major Way without creating access to the Sun Prairie Aquatic Center.
The Sun Prairie Public Works Committee voted last week to support the status quo of installing sidewalks on dead-end streets and cul-de-sacs — a city policy that has received pushback from city residents.
In August, city residents Laura Cantrall and Tim Meyer told city officials that sidewalks on the dead-end portion of Major Way didn’t make sense and would lead people to think there’s access to the Sun Prairie Aquatic Center.
The city’s policy is to install sidewalks on both sides of the street during new construction and reconstruction, which includes dead ends and cul-de-sacs.
Alders voted in August to keep the Major Way sidewalks in the 2022 Capital Improvement Plan. District 3 Alder Maureen Crombie — who tried unsuccessfully to get it removed, but failed to get support — asked that the policy be referred back to the Public Works Committee for discussion.
Last Tuesday Public Works Committee members took five minutes to discuss the city sidewalk policy before they unanimously voting to keep the policy as is.
District 2 Alder Bob Jokisch said he was fully supportive of the sidewalks on dead-end and cul-de-sacs so residents can access other parts of the city.
“I don’t like the idea of school children or others walking in the street,” Jokisch said at the Nov. 23 Public Works Committee meeting.
The Public Works Committee includes Jokisch as well as alders Terry McIlroy (District 1) and Mary Polenske (District 4) and citizen members Ray Kumapayi and Kelvin Santiago.
The city’s sidewalk policy is backed up by federal research that shows sidewalks are safer for pedestrians, encourage exercise and can boost home values. The narrowing of roads during sidewalk installation also slows down motorists, according to the Federal Highway Administration reports.
City planners and public safety department heads—EMS and police—also support sidewalks.
Meyer, who was against sidewalks on the Major Way dead end, also had issues with trees being cut down for the project and senior citizens having trouble removing snow from sidewalks.