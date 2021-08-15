Online applications for the 2022 Herb Kohl Educational Foundation Excellence Scholarship can now be submitted at www.kohleducation.org.
A total of 100 students will be selected to receive $10,000 scholarships from among all applicants throughout the state.
Applicants must be residents of Wisconsin who will graduate from high school in 2022, and plan to continue their education at a college, university, or vocational/technical school.
Students will be evaluated on academic achievement, leadership, citizenship, and school and community activities. Completed online applications are due on November 16, 2021 at 5 p.m. central time.
Students should go to http://www.kohleducation.org/studentexcellence/ to learn more and apply for the scholarship.
Selection of recipients will be made by a state-level panel composed of representatives from the Wisconsin Newspaper Association Foundation, Cooperative Educational Service Agencies, Wisconsin Homeschool Parents Association, several education-related associations, and community representatives.
Since the program was established in 1990, the Herb Kohl Foundation has awarded 3,200 Excellence scholarships to graduating high school students throughout the state for a total of $8.45 million.
The Herb Kohl Educational Foundation Excellence Scholarship program is co-sponsored by the Wisconsin Newspaper Association Foundation, the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, the Wisconsin Homeschool Parents Association, and Cooperative Educational Service Agencies.