On June 10, the Sun Prairie Area School District named Michael D. Morgan Jr. as the district’s first Director of Systemic Equity and Inclusion (DSEI).
Morgan was selected from a pool of candidates after a competitive process that involved diverse individuals from inside and outside of the district.
“Morgan brings many skills, talents, experiences, and abilities to this new role that are going to have a tremendous impact on outcomes for the children and families of Sun Prairie,” said Superintendent Brad Saron and SPASD Human Resources Director Chris Sadler in making the announcement.
Morgan has been the principal of Prairie Phoenix Academy since 2020. Prior to coming to Sun Prairie, he was a principal and director of K-8 charter schools in Milwaukee.
“We are excited to accelerate our equity work with creating the Director of Systemic Equity and Inclusion,” the announcement reads.
Morgan will report to the Assistant Superintendent for Teaching, Learning and Equity, in collaboration with the Superintendent and the Assistant Superintendent of Operations.
“Because it is critical that this position has autonomy and independence, it is the only director level position with a more direct-reporting relationship with the superintendent,” Saron and Sadler added.
“Because it is also important that this role is effectively linked and connected with the overall operational structure of the district, the position will also report to the Assistant Superintendents, as do the other director level positions,” Saron and Sadler added.
Among Morgan’s first tasks is to connect the equity teams that already exist in every school with the DSEI. The teams will provide support for the position, while Morgan will create a level of consistency and connectedness for the equity teams.
In addition to promoting equity and inclusion internally, a major part of Morgan’s role will be engaging the community by developing effective communication and cultivating relationships with diverse communities. Morgan will also need to engage the entire SPASD and Sun Prairie community on why the district’s equity efforts benefit all students and the entire Sun Prairie community, according to Sadler and Saron.
“We do understand for our staff, students, and caretakers from Prairie Phoenix Academy that this is bittersweet news as they will undoubtedly be happy and excited for Michael, as he takes on a new and exciting position within our organization while also being saddened to see him move out of the position of principal of Prairie Phoenix Academy,” Saron and Sadler added.
Assuming Morgan’s appointment is affirmed by the Sun Prairie School Board on June 14, the SPASD will post the position of principal of Prairie Phoenix Academy soon, and will be reaching out to staff, students, caretakers, and community members for involvement in the hiring process.
“We welcome Michael as part of our district leadership team,” Saron and Sadler added, “and look forward to working with him to continue to serve Every Child, Every Day.”