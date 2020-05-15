Sun Prairie small business owners now have until Friday, May 29 to get their share of $155,000 in funds to remain afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Businesses with 25 or fewer employees need to apply for the Sun Prairie Business Emergency Loan program by 4:30 p.m. on May 15. The maximum loan amount per business is $5,000. Applications at https://cityofsunprairie.com/1325/Small-Business-Emergency-Loan-Fund
Funds could be dispersed by the end of May, City of Sun Prairie Economic Development Director Neil Stechschulte said. The deadline was initially May 15, but Stechschulte announced on May 15 that the deadline has been extended until May 29.
“We are trying to make it easy enough so that small business owners have the time and energy to fill out the application,” Stechschulte said. “But we also want enough information so we are being responsible with the money and providing it where it is needed.
Funding will come from the City of Sun Prairie, the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce and the Bank of Sun Prairie.
Stechschulte said it’s a local effort, along with federal and county funding, to help small businesses struggling under COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.
Gov. Tony Evers “Safer at Home” closed down non-essential businesses and placed restrictions on essential businesses until May 26. Evers amended the order on Monday to allow some retail stores to open up by limiting customers and other requirements. Across the nation, governors have considered reopening plans as they balance protecting people while allowing businesses to open up.
Stechschulte said the city is focusing on helping local businesses recover from the pandemic.
Even with a $5,000 maximum allotments per business, the Sun Prairie Emergency Fund is likely to draw interest from small business owners, Stechschulte said.
“All the financial partners we spoke to say every dollar matters on this,” Stechschulte said. “There is a definite need for this and it could make the difference for businesses having problems closing that gap in getting funding.”
Stechschulte said each of the funding partners will have representatives on the application review committee.
While details are still being sorted out, Stechschulte said city money is likely to be earmarked based on the funding source. City funds will come from tax increment funding, Business Improvement District (BID) special assessments, and hotel taxes collected.
More information on the Sun Prairie Business Emergency Fund can be found at www.cityofsunprairie.com.
