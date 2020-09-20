Acting on recommendations from the Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Commission, the Sun Prairie City Council on Sept. 15 approved contracts and a budget amendment to allow for playgrounds in three Sun Prairie parks: Vandenburg Heights, Hunter’s Ridge and Sunny Valley.
The Vandenburg Heights playground will be part of a larger contract approved to redevelop the park. According to a Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry (SPPRF) Department memo to the council, on Wednesday, July 29 the commission approved the Vandenburg Heights Parks Redevelopment project plans, including a fully accessible and inclusive playground with poured in place surfacing, improved access to park amenities, updated park fixtures and an open air shelter.
The original project plan and budget did not include basketball court reconstruction, but after input from the citizen participation committee and park neighbors, SPPRF added the court reconstruction to the project’s scope.
According to the memo, on Monday, Aug. 17, bids were opened for the Vandenburg Heights Parks Redevelopment project. Two bids were submitted, from Raymond P. Cattell Inc. and Joe Daniels Construction Co., Inc. The lowest responsive bidder was determined to be Raymond P. Cattell Inc. of Madison, coming in at $367,884.25. Joe Daniels Construction Co., Inc. came in at $424,879.15. But in order to include the basketball court reconstruction in the project and a 10% contingency, a budget amendment was needed as recommended:
Decreasing the city’s Capital Projects Fund for Streets by $67,722 and increasing the Capital Projects Fund – Park Improvement by the same amount. At its Aug. 26 meeting, the commission unanimously recommended awarding the contract to the low responsive bidder, Raymond P. Cattell Inc, pending a budget amendment approved by the council.
The Sunny Valley and Hunter’s Ridge park playgrounds were approved as part of the council’s consent agenda without discussion, but a SPPRF department staff memo to the council, the city recently hired Lee Recreation, LLC as its exclusive playground design vendor.
Public input meetings were held at each park the evening of Wednesday, Aug. 5. On Wednesday, Aug. 12, the commission approved the Sunny Valley and Hunter’s Ridge Park playground replacements plans. On Tuesday, Sept. 8, bids were opened for the project and one bid was submitted, from Lee Recreation, LLC, within budget at $88,575.
There is $40,000 budgeted for Sunny Valley and $50,000 budgeted for Hunter’s Ridge for a total of $90,000.
The memo states a goal to have both Hunter’s Ridge and Sunny Valley playgrounds installed yet this fall, weather pending.
Proclamations presented
Mayor Paul Esser virtually presented proclamations for Hispanic Heritage Month and Cycle September during the Sept. 15 Zoom meeting. Two representatives, including France Castiblanco from Centro Hispano and Margarita Avila, thanked the city for the proclamation honoring Hispanic Heritage Month, which asks all Sun Prairie residents to honor Sept. 15-Oct. 15 as National Hispanic Heritage Month.
Although he did not accept it in person, Peter Dettmer offered comments in advance of the proclamation under Citizen Appearances and Public Comment.
Dettmer, who is president of Sun Prairie Moves, said he believed COVID-19 has increased the amount of bicycling in Sun Prairie. “It is now a common occurrence to see individuals and families on Sun Prairies streets, paths, and trails. We believe that this trend will continue and bicycling will establish itself as an accepted and accessible form of transportation for all people,” Dettmer wrote.
As an example, Deter cited the SPPRF Department’s Pedal The Prairie 100mi challenge, when 346 participants logged over 47,200 miles between June 20 to August 18 (8-weeks), with ages ranging from 4 to 79 years old, and 70% of participants were Sun Prairie residents.
“We appreciate the recognition,” Dettmer added, “and support by Sun Prairie’s elected officials and city staff.”
Download both proclamations with the online version of this story at sunprairiestar.com.
Gerald Avenue solved?
The council took yet another action Tuesday when it approved parking on both sides of Gerald Avenue.
A memo from Director of Public Works/City Engineer Adam Schleicher said gerald Avenue was reconstructed in 2019 to 29’ back of curb to back of curb in a 50’ Right-of-Way) with sidewalk on both sides.
“Concerns were raised after the construction regarding the width of the street and how that affects vehicular movement especially when vehicles are parked on both sides of the street,” Schleicher wrote. “In addition vehicles utilize Gerald Avenue for parking and to drop off children to access the baseball fields on the Sacred Hearts property.
“Discussions were had at a Public Works Committee meeting earlier this year to consider limiting parking on the street or making the street one way. Parking is of greatest concern when athletic fields at the Sacred Hearts property are in use,” Schleicher wrote. “Converting the street to one way would still allow parking on the both sides and a wider singular driving lane for vehicular traffic. This configuration would be rather unique for a residential street in Sun Prairie and may cause some driver confusion.
“Additionally it would increase the length of travel for residents on the end of the block and affect their usual traffic patterns. If a one way is selected staff recommends the one way entering from Columbus Street and exiting on Ernest Avenue. Staff recommends that parking continue to be allowed on both sides of Gerald Avenue and that the street continue to be open to two way traffic,” Schleicher added.
District 3 Alder Mike Jacobs found some irony in the council’s consideration of the recommendation.
“This is a street we’ve had controversy over the last five years,” Jacobs said, adding that he did not think it was appropriate for the item to be on the council’s consent agenda. He said he wants everyone on the record.
“We’re reversing a decision we’ve made twice before,” Jacobs added.
Alders approved the item unanimously to leave parking on both sides of Gerald Avenue.
No council November 3
Citing the presidential election, and already burdened city clerk’s office staff due to the election, the council approved a resolution canceling the Tuesday, Nov. 3 Sun Prairie City Council meeting. Usually, a staffer from the clerk’s office staffs the council meeting, but the decision to cancel the meeting will negate that need.
Sugar River Pizza license approved
As part of its consent agenda, alders approved a “Class B” Fermented Malt and Intoxicating Alcohol License for Sugar River Pizza, located at 1390 Cabela Way.
