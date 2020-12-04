A Sun Prairie man received one of the more than 100 pardons Gov. Tony Evers has issued during his first two years in office when Evers announced a new round of 33 pardons on Friday, Dec. 4.
Scott Mullikin was a teenager experiencing housing instability when he was caught selling marijuana within 1,000 feet of a park. The offense occurred more than 25 years ago. Mullikin has worked as a machine operator since 2006 and resides in Sun Prairie with his family.
“Here in Wisconsin, we believe in the power of second chances and the doors it can open not only for an individual but their family and their communities,” said Evers in a statement announcing the pardons.
“From pursuing their career goals, whether in nursing, divinity, or becoming a hunting and fishing guide, to simply finding peace of mind after making amends," the governor added, "a pardon opens those doors for folks to move forward.”
The Wisconsin Constitution grants the governor the power to pardon individuals convicted of a crime. A pardon is an official act of forgiveness that restores some of the rights that are lost when someone is convicted of a felony, including the right to serve on a jury, hold public office, and hold certain professional licenses.
A pardon does not result in an expungement.
Under Executive Order 30, individuals convicted of a Wisconsin felony may apply for a pardon if they completed their sentence at least five years ago and have not committed any new crimes.
Individuals currently required to register on the sex offender registry are ineligible for a pardon.
The pardon application, instructions, and answers to frequently asked questions regarding the pardon process are located on the Governor’s website: www.evers.wi.gov/Pages/pardon-information.aspx
The Governor’s Pardon Advisory Board will continue to meet virtually monthly and will be reconvening again on Friday, Dec. 11.
