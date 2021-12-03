It’s months away but prospective candidates are gearing up for the 2022 spring general election.
December is the start of the local political season with candidates getting ready for the spring general election on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. If one is needed, the primary is Tuesday, Feb. 15.
Dec. 1 was the first day that candidates can circulate nomination papers.
The minimum qualifications for candidates are US citizenship, age 18 or older, satisfy the residency requirement, and have no US felony convictions. See other requirements on the Wisconsin Elections Commission website.
Candidates need to complete and file their Campaign Registration Statement, Declaration of Candidacy and Nomination Papers by 5 p.m. on Jan. 4 for the candidate’s name to be on the ballot for the Spring Primary and/or the Spring General Election.
Incumbents have until 5 p.m. on Dec. 27 to file non-candidacy papers.
Prospective candidates can contact the clerk of the municipality they live in or the Sun Prairie Area School District if running for the Sun Prairie School Board. Incumbent Sun Prairie School Board President Steve Schroeder has announced his intent to run for the board.
The City of Sun Prairie has a “How to run for office” packet that explains the procedure. View it online at cityofsunprairie.com.