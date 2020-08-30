The FDA, along with CDC and state and local partners, is investigating an ongoing multi-state outbreak of Salmonella Enteritidis infections potentially linked to peaches packed or supplied by Prima Wawona or Wawona Packing Company.
CDC reports that epidemiologic evidence indicates that peaches are the likely source of this outbreak. As of August 27, 2020, CDC is reporting a total of 78 cases across 12 states. FDA’s investigation to identify a source of contamination is ongoing.
Consumers, restaurants, and retailers should not eat, sell, or serve recalled peaches packed or supplied by Prima Wawona.
Recalled bagged peaches packed or supplied by Prima Wawona from June 1 to Aug. 19, 2020 should not be eaten and should be thrown away. Recalled loose/bulk peaches packed or supplied by Prima Wawona from June 1, 2020 to Aug. 3, 2020 should not be eaten and should be thrown away.
Consumers who cannot identify the brand or remember the date of purchase, should throw the product away. Consumers who may have frozen peaches supplied by Prima Wawona should throw them away.
FDA recommends that anyone who received recalled peaches packed or supplied by Prima Wawona use extra vigilance in cleaning and sanitizing any surfaces and containers that may have come in contact with the produce to reduce the risk of cross-contamination. This includes cutting boards, slicers, countertops, refrigerators, and storage bins.
Consumers who have symptoms of Salmonella infection should contact their health care provider. Most people with salmonellosis develop diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps. More severe cases of salmonellosis may include a high fever, aches, headaches, lethargy, a rash, blood in the urine or stool, and in some cases may become fatal.
Suppliers, distributors, and others in the supply chain should not use, ship or sell recalled peaches packed or supplied by Prima Wawona. Recalled bagged peaches packed or supplied by Prima Wawona from June 1 to Aug. 19, 2020 should not be eaten and should be thrown away. Recalled loose/bulk peaches packed or supplied by Prima Wawona from June 1, 2020 to Aug. 3, 2020 should not be eaten and should be thrown away.
Suppliers and distributors that re-packaged recalled peaches packed or supplied by Prima Wawona from should use extra vigilance in cleaning and sanitizing any surfaces and storage areas that may have come into contact with recalled peaches packed or supplied by bagged Prima Wawona. If there has been potential cross contamination or mixing of peaches from other sources with these recalled bagged products, then comingled products should be discarded.
As of Aug. 28, 2020, Canada, Singapore, and New Zealand have issued recalls of Prima Wawona peaches. Information received by FDA indicates that recalled Wawona peaches were shipped to foreign consignees in Australia, Canada, China, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, and the United Arab Emirates. FDA is sharing distribution information directly with foreign food safety authorities in these jurisdictions.
FDA’s traceback investigation is working to identify the source of this ongoing outbreak, whether additional peaches are affected, and to determine if potentially contaminated product has been shipped to additional retailers.
On August 22, 2020, Prima Wawona recalled bagged and bulk, or loose, peaches that they supplied to retailers nationwide.
The firm’s press release stated it is recalling “bulk/loose peaches distributed and sold from June 1 through Aug. 3 and its bagged Wawona and Wawona Organic peaches distributed and sold from June 1 through Aug. 19 because the products could possibly be contaminated with Salmonella.”
The bagged peaches were distributed and sold in supermarkets with the following product codes:
Wawona Peaches – 033383322001
Wawona Organic Peaches – 849315000400
Prima Peaches – 766342325903
Organic Marketside Peaches – 849315000400
Kroger Peaches – 011110181749
Wegmans Peaches – 077890490488
For bagged peaches, the product codes may be found at the bottom of each package. All affected peaches may be found in stores nationwide.
Retailers that received recall product from Prima Wawona or Wawona Packing Company include, but are not limited to:
• ALDI — ALDI’s recall has expanded to include bagged and loose Wawona brand peaches in multiple states;
• Food Lion;
• Hannaford;
• Kroger recall, including the following affiliated retailers: Jay-C, King Soopers, City Market, Fry’s, Ralphs, Food 4 Less, Foods Co., and Smiths.
• Target; and
• Walmart.
• Wegmans. Wegmans is also recalling in-store produced bakery items containing recalled peaches.
The bulk/loose peaches supplied by Prima Wawona are sold in grocery stores in a variety of formats, typically bins where consumers may select their own fruit and may have the following stickers with PLU numbers on them: 4037, 4038, 4044, 4401, 94037, 94038, 94044, 94401.
Please note that not all peaches with these PLU codes are supplied by Prima Wawona. If you are unsure of the brand or variety of your loose peaches, you can contact your retailer or supplier, or throw them out.
Recalls have also been initiated by Russ Davis Wholesale, which is recalling peach salsa and gift baskets made from recalled Prima Wawona peaches.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.