The Dane County Public Works and Transportation Committee will be holding a virtual informational meeting for members of the public on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:30 p.m.
The meeting is scheduled to include a presentation from Waste and Renewables Department Director John Welch regarding the proposed future Waste and Renewables Sustainability Campus and landfill.
“It is important for members of the public to hear about what is currently happening, and what the future looks like at the Dane County landfill,” said County Board Supervisor Melissa Ratcliff (District 36), who is also Chair of the Public Works and Transportation Committee.
An opportunity will be available for members of the public to provide comments and ask questions at the meeting. The public may also submit questions in advance by emailing waste.renewables@countyofdane.com.
“The county has always tried to be a good neighbor and resident of the surrounding community. A transparent process that addresses our neighbors’ questions and concerns is essential as we make decisions about the future of this necessary service,” said County Board Supervisor Patrick Miles (District 34), who is also Chair of the Personnel and Finance Committee.
Projections indicate there are fewer than 10 years of landfill space remaining at Dane County’s Rodefeld Landfill. Dane County is proposing to use a portion of the Yahara Hills Golf Course as the next site for the landfill, which will include development of a sustainable business park or “Sustainability Campus” to divert waste and create local circular economies.