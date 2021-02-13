Despite concerns from neighboring property owners, the Sun Prairie Plan Commission on Feb. 9 voted 6-2 to recommend converting the former Peace Lutheran Church parsonage into a virtual trades training center for the McKenzie Family Boys and Girls Club (BGCDC).
If the conditional use permit (CUP) OK’d by the commission is granted by the city council, the building at 222 Windsor St. will be used to create and provide live and recorded educational content that will be available for BGCDC youth.
The virtual programming will include skilled trades training, science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) projects, family engagement opportunities, education enrichment for ages 2 1/2- 24, virtual tutoring, and community training summits.
Among those expressing opposition to the change in use from a single-family home was Ted Chase, whose home is located on the corner of North and Windsor streets — directly to the east of the former parsonage. His property line is just 10 feet from the corner of the parsonage, which is one of the reasons why Chase said the commission should not authorize a change in use.
Chase also pointed to the city’s own recently updated Comprehensive Plan that states the SR-4 zoning district where both his home and the parsonage are located are intended to maintain single family housing.
Chase recalled the history of the club’s proposals for the property, which began with a pledge to keep the parsonage a single family home. That pledge was followed by subsequent requests to make it into a teen center, then an educational facility, and now a virtual training center.
“According to the Plan Commission Staff Report, the applicant is purposing a fence be installed by them on the north side of the house to satisfy the bufferyard requirement. If that is the case, then why are we not entitled to a fence along the east side of their lot as it abuts our property also?” asked Brian Ludy, who resides at 310 North St.
“In addition, the report is proposing lighting to be installed along the path in the rear of the house. Wouldn’t that impact the privacy of our backyard which isn’t lit up at night?” Ludy asked.
When the Boys & Girls Club originally purchased this property, Ludy pointed out, it stated that they would keep the house as a single family home and either rent it or sell it.
“Now after all this time and several different proposals, they still want to change the zoning to institutional from residential,” Ludy said in stating his opposition in a written comment. “Bottom line is, we were told that the house would remain a residence and again they are not abiding by that.”
Jim Faltersack, whose property also abuts the McKenzie Family Boys and Girls Club at 232 Windsor St., opposed changing it from a single family property. “I just have two concerns — it’s a house, it looks like a house — it needs to stay a house,” he said.
Tim Peterson from Cardinal Heating told the commission that he favored converting the former parsonage into a training center, where five videos per week will be produced for preschool to adults. He said he was fortunate to find the skilled trades and wants to offer the opportunity for other youth in search of a profession.
“I think it’s a good use for the space, quite honestly,” Peterson said.
The request modifies the applicant’s previous plans by more clearly defining the usage of the building. A new letter of intent along with a pamphlet described the operations and how each floor of the structure will be remodeled for commissioners.
The Boys and Girls Club, like many organizations impacted by the COVID pandemic, needed to modify how it reaches a target audience. BGCDC will partner with area businesses and the Sun Prairie Media Center to provide technical expertise and assist in developing programming content.
In addition to the recording studios, small office and meeting space will be available for use by Boys and Girls Club staff along with their program partners.
The tech center would be in use Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. and on Saturdays 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. The house at 222 Windsor St. is located on a separate parcel from the adjacent BGCDC building, but both lots are owned by the Boys and Girls Club.
BGCDC offered an open house in late January for alders and neighboring property owners to show off the facility and outline what would happen there.
Jake Brown, a Sun Prairie resident and the assistant vice president of operations for BGCDC, said the club is committed to installing a fence along the Chase property line and working with Chase to resolve any buffer yard issues. But he also said there is a need to open the facility by granting the conditional use permit, which was tabled by the commission last June.
“With the pandemic, we need to find more ways to reach our community,” Brown said.
While most commissioners like Sun Prairie District 1 Alder Steve Stocker seemed sold on the proposal, some were not.
Commissioner Analiese Eicher, the Dane County Board of Supervisors chairperson who also lives on North Street, pointed out the pledge from BGCDC to maintain the parsonage as a single-family home and said she could not support the proposal.
Commissioner Paul Schulte also voted against recommending council approval of the permit, but other commissioners voted in favor. The conditional use permit for the BGCDC is scheduled to move on to the Sun Prairie City Council to consider as part of its Tuesday, Feb. 16 meeting.
