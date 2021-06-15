On Monday, June 7, the 2021 Book of Golden Deeds Award was presented to the staff and volunteers of Sunshine Supper.
After serving the first of two weekly community meals, all volunteers were called to a meeting and surprised with the award. This time, the volunteers received a meal served by the Exchange Club.
Along with many history recaps and volunteer stories about the past 11 years of Sunshine Supper, a donation of $1,000 was presented to Sunshine Supper creator Julie Wiedmeyer by the Exchange Club of Sun Prairie.
The club’s Book of Golden Deeds Award is presented annually to individuals or groups, unsung heroes, who through achievements or actions make a difference in the quality of life in Sun Prairie.
Previous winners include: 1980, Curtis Sheehan; 1981, Joseph Conrad; 1982, Francis Sheehan; 1983, Dr. William Russell; 1984, Marcella Chase; 1985, Frank Peot;
1986, John Bogle; 1987, Peter Klein; 1988, Bernard Dunn; 1989, Robert Barnes; 1990, Mary Polenske; 1991, Kenneth Arbogast; 1992, James Reininger; 1993, James Oehrlein;
1994, Dorothy Huber; 1995, Russel Brown; 1996, Louis Blaser; 1997, Roy Klink; 1998, Audrey Morgan; 1999, Tom Hebl; 2000, Ken Hammond, Sr.; 2001, Marian Oehrlein; 2002, Isabel Schleicher; 2003, Gary Hebl; 2004, Karen Bailey;
2005, Bill and Lorette Wambach; 2006, Rita Tubbs; 2007, Eugene Schey; 2008, Mary Kay von Allmen; 2009, Tom and Betty Gene Diener; 2010, Jim Farmer; 2011, Gene Gehrke;
2012, Ed Addison; 2013, Lonnie Roberts; 2014, Larry Konkle; 2015-2016, Shelter From the Storm Ministries; 2017-2018, Lee Buske; 2019, Bruce Sprague; 2020, Mike Cunningham; 2021, Sunshine Supper Volunteers.