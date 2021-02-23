A record number of Alliant Energy’s residential customers found low-cost or no-cost energy efficiency options through the Focus on Energy program in 2020. Product discounts and the convenience of an online marketplace drove a 135% increase in participating customers who made their home more comfortable and efficient.
Alliant Energy’s energy efficiency programs make energy-saving upgrades more affordable.
“As our customers spent more time at home due to the pandemic, they took a more active role in controlling their energy use,” said Jeff Adams, Alliant Energy’s lead customer product manager.
“The product packs and bundles we offer through our partner, Focus on Energy, make it easy to keep everyone comfortable while making your home more energy efficient,” Adams added.
Alliant customers’ active participation is even more striking given that many of the in-person energy efficiency trainings, on-site energy assessments and project installations scheduled in 2020 were either canceled or postponed due to the pandemic.
Instead, thousands of customers purchased products, including advanced power strips, water-saving items, LED lights, and smart thermostats. They also took advange of free energy-saving packs.
“The products in our online Marketplace are instantly discounted to reflect our energy efficiency rebates,” Adams said. “Qualifying customers don’t have to fill out any applications or forms to get their money back and some orders ship for free.”
New energy-saving LED lightbulb kits were added to the Marketplace for 2021. To see what the Marketplace has to offer, visit alliantenergy.com/marketplace.
Alliant Energy’s Wisconsin energy company, based in Madison, provides service to 480,000 electric and 195,000 natural gas customers. The company’s mission is to deliver the energy solutions and exceptional service customers and communities count on – safely, efficiently and responsibly. Alliant Energy is a component of the Nasdaq CRD Sustainability Index, Bloomberg’s 2020 Gender-Equality Index, and the S&P 500.
For more information, visit alliantenergy.com and follow on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.