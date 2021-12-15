Jen Harper (left, with Theresa Stevens representing the Sun Prairie Library Foundation) received the 2021 Volunteer of the Year Award from the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce at the chamber's Dec. 1 gala for the work she did on the 2021 Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival.
District 2 incumbent Alder Theresa Stevens said Wednesday, Dec. 15 that she does not intend to seek reelection to the Sun Prairie City Council.
“Serving on the Sun Prairie City Council has been an amazing opportunity to help shape a positive future for us all, and I am looking forward to continuing that work through the Sun Prairie Public Library in a new role as the Library Foundation Executive Director,” said Stevens in a statement announcing her non-candidacy. “Our library serves our community in a multitude of ways, and I am excited about the work being done here.”
The increased time demands of focusing on the Sun Prairie Public Library's planned expansion in her new role made Stevens realize that it was time to let someone new step forward into city leadership.
Stevens said she plans to stay actively involved with the city and community.
In addition to alder, Stevens serves on the Public Safety Committee, Human Resources Committee, Library Board and Facilities Committee, and Sun Prairie Media Center Commission, and has served on Plan Commission, Finance Committee, Historical Library and Museum Board, and the Comprehensive Planning Committee.
Stevens is an experienced community leader and has served as a District 2 Alder since April 2018.