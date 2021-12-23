The WNA Foundation recently announced the return of the Wisconsin Civics Games in 2022.
The competition, which aims to promote civics education and encourage Wisconsin high school students to develop an interest in public service, returns after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 2022 Wisconsin Civics Games’ regional competitions will be held virtually on Friday, April 22. The top-performing teams will advance to the state finals on Friday, May 13, at the Wisconsin State Capitol. Members of the state championship-winning team will receive $2,000 scholarships to the Wisconsin college or university of their choice.
Schools with more than one team should conduct local competitions in February or March, to determine who will advance to the regionals. Only one team per school is eligible.
A team shall consist of any number of players who meet all eligibility rules. However, no more than four players may actively compete at any one time. Teams may compete with fewer players, with a minimum of one player.
Teams can sign up to participate online. Following registration, participating teams will receive “The Framework of Your Wisconsin Government” textbook and access to several online resources to help them prepare for the competition(s).
Individuals interested in receiving general email alerts regarding Civics Games news and information can do so here.
Support the Civics Games
Those interested in supporting the Civics Games can do so in the following ways:
About the Civics Games
Launched by the WNA Foundation in 2018, the first-ever Wisconsin Civics Games drew more than 100 students from 25 schools across the state. Platteville High School won the inaugural state championship, which was held on March 29, 2019, at the Wisconsin state Capitol. Team members were awarded $2,000 toward tuition to a Wisconsin college or university. (Watch the finals and see photos from the competition.)
The idea was the brainchild of Eve Galanter, a WNAF board member who previously served on the Madison Common Council and as district director for U.S. Senator Herb Kohl. She proposed the concept to the Foundation’s board of directors after learning of the increasing challenges facing municipalities that had seen a diminishing interest in public service. It was a trend that followed decades of declining civics education in schools.
Galanter’s idea coincided with the Wisconsin legislature’s adoption of a requirement that high school students to pass the U.S. citizenship test to graduate — but the mandate didn’t address how school districts should prepare students. By offering study materials and resources to participants in the Games, the Foundation was able to fill this gap.
Although COVID-19 restrictions and considerations prompted the WNAF to temporarily suspend the Civics Games, the Foundation has continued to encourage civics education and engagement through an editorial writing and cartoon contest.
Students were asked to convey their thoughts on the First Amendment through a writing sample or illustration. Thirteen students, including middle schoolers, received cash awards and the opportunity to be published by newspapers across the state.