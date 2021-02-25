While much of our world has transitioned to being virtual the past year, a movement in the virtual community has been growing in Sun Prairie. This diverse, resident built, group is tackling bullying with the full force of the community’s support behind them.
Born of a world that looks and works quite differently, the Anti-Bullying Collaborative of Sun Prairie (ABC of SP), dedicated nearly a year of monthly training sessions to identifying problems associated with bullying, defining it, considering what it looks like in its various forms in Sun Prairie and most importantly, addressing means by which to stop bullying in Sun Prairie.
Surprisingly, the results were much broader than most members anticipated. From the lunchroom of senior citizen centers, to video games, to online “Sun Prairie Facebook” pages, bullies are found anywhere and everywhere.
With the support of the City of Sun Prairie, the Youth and Families Commission curated assistance from professional facilitators (NEXT LEVEL Partners For Big Ideas) to come up with the framework for the committee to ensure we got off to a running start. This process led to:
• A shared understanding of the term ‘Bully’
●•A shared understanding of the root causes of bullying
● •A shared understanding of the result(s) we are seeking: People feel empowered to stand up individually and for others; people can identify entitlement and work toward balancing/creating opportunities for others; people have skills to embrace diversity (race, gender, gender identification, sexual orientation, religious beliefs, etc.) and celebrate differences; help people improve social interaction, e.g., less screen time; all Sun Prairie citizens feel safe and included; students have smart and safe technology skills (gaming, texting, social media); strategies in place for helping and empowering victims, and strategies in place for rehabilitation of identified bullies
Once the framework and training was completed, NEXT LEVEL handed the reigns over to the stakeholders to continue the effort.
ABC of SP invites residents join its Facebook page.
Sun Prairie business owners are invited to proudly display a sign letting the community know that bullying is not tolerated in your business.
Community members are invited to be the difference needed to put a stop to bullying in the community of Sun Prairie.
For more information about the Anti-Bullying Collaborative, volunteer opportunities, or to donate to the organization. Email ABC, Inc. at info@abcofsp.com .
