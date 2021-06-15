The City of Sun Prairie’s Emergency Medical Services Department has been awarded a $200,000 CDBG-CV grant to assist with the community’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With this grant, the paramedics at Sun Prairie EMS will be able to provide residents of the City of Sun Prairie and the Town of Bristol with free in-home medical support for all manner of issues related to the pandemic. This grant provides opportunity for in-home medical support during recovery, health care access, tele-care visits and much more.
Paramedics will provide free in-home visits to monitor health, assist with prescribed treatment regimens, and provide education about prevention/mitigation strategies to help reduce the direct and indirect impacts of COVID-19 in the community.
All program participants will receive free pulse-oximetry devices and touchless thermometers, medication lockboxes and free medication disposal kits from community partners at Public Health Madison Dane County.
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused loss of employment, income, and insurance for thousands of people in Dane County, including the City of Sun Prairie and the Town of Bristol.
Many individuals with a COVID-19 diagnosis are forced to recover and recuperate at home, often without medical surveillance or support. This can be especially challenging for those persons who lack strong social support networks, who do not have access to digital communication tools, and who may be forced to forego healthcare needs due to various reasons including lack of insurance or limited resources.
Despite the encouraging decline in cases and the gradual reopening of society, the collateral damage from COVID-19 such as housing/food insecurity, childcare issues, transportation challenges, and isolation continue to have a negative impact on the physical and mental health of individuals.
Sun Prairie EMS Chief Brian Goff said the Emergency Medical Services profession is uniquely positioned to be able to address these barriers.
“Paramedics have traditionally focused on emergency care. However, their clinical training, advanced skills, 24/7 availability, and community focus position them perfectly to also take on public health duties. These ‘community paramedicine’ programs are transformative, with EMS providing comprehensive care for patients in their homes without transporting them to a hospital as well as focusing on preventing illnesses. Our research at UW is showing that community paramedicine programs are successful at improving healthcare, particularly for some of the most vulnerable people in our communities”, said Dr. Manish Shah, professor and vice-chair of research at the University of Wisconsin BerbeeWalsh Department of Emergency Medicine.
Sun Prairie EMS accepts persons and families into the program by referral via its close partnerships with hospital discharge planners and community service groups.
The program will run from late-June 2021 through the end of March 2022, and participants will self-certify that their household income meets program requirements (see chart).
Sun Prairie EMS Medical Director Dr. Michael Lohmeier, who provides clinical oversight to paramedics praised the block grant, too.
“This is such an exciting opportunity for Sun Prairie EMS. Not only does this provide another avenue to care for some of the most at-risk patients in our community, but it also helps strengthen the healthcare safety net and serves to meet the patients at their most vulnerable,” Lohmeier said.
“In addition, it gives the Sun Prairie EMS team a chance to collaborate with our hospital colleagues, to build on their already strong knowledge base, and to professionally grow in a new direction,” Lohmeier added. “I’m honored to be part of such an energetic and forward-thinking organization, and enthusiastically support this program.”
EMS outreach programs such as community paramedicine are familiar in other areas of Wisconsin and around the United States.
“Sun Prairie is a vibrant, modern community and it makes good sense that its public safety teams engage in public outreach, education, prevention, and support,” Goff said. “In these unique and challenging times, we are hopeful that our contribution to individual and community resilience will be especially beneficial.”
For more information, please contact Sun Prairie Emergency Medical Services via email at EMS@cityofsunprairie.com, or call us at 608-837-3604.