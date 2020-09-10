Marvin Coates, 33, Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, is charged with being a felon in possession of ammunition. The indictment alleges that on June 23, 2019, Coates possessed .40 caliber ammunition.
If convicted, Coates faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.
The indictments charging Coates have been brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), the U.S. Justice Department’s program to reduce violent crime.
