The City of Sun Prairie is not experiencing a development slowdown, according to city officials, but this situation is being monitored closely.
That’s according to comments made during the Tuesday April 14 Sun Prairie Plan Commission meeting after two proposals were requested to be tabled by applicants.
One proposal by Tellurian Inc. sought the tabling of a proposal to locate a shelter for single mothers at 35 Tower Drive. The other proposal was a request from Gebhardt Development for the commission to review a concept plan for a 308-unit mixed multi-family development on 9.54 acres of land located west of North Thompson Road and south of Colorado Avenue.
City Planning Director Tim Semmann told commissioners the department is still receiving and reviewing several zoning permits and some applications for the May Plan Comission meeting.
Requests for single family home development are slowing down, Semmann said, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“For now, given the situation,” Semmann said, “I think we’re still in a pretty good position.”
“It’s something we’re monitoring very closely,” Community Development Director Scott Kugler said. He told the commission he does not want to do anything right now in the department that will slow down development or construction.
Kugler said the city is trying to stay on top of processing building permits and how building inspections are being done in the age of social distancing. Because of the social distancing rules, the Building Inspection Department has instituted a video inspection program in dwellings that are occupied. More than 120 have been completed so far.
“Things are still chugging along,” Kugler said,” and we want to make sure we don’t to anything to stop that.”
The commission’s workload is also not slowing down. The commission is scheduled to meet again on April 28 to consider four items, including two new development proposals and a final plat in addition to a conditional use permit (CUP) request from the McKenzie Family Boys and Girls Club to develop an institutional land use at 222 Windsor St.
The two new development requests are for a senior housing development on the site of McGovern’s, and a 140-unit apartment development in Smith’s Crossing. Habitat for Humanity will also present its final plat for the organization’s development on the city’s far east side.
Commission backs rezoning request
Commissioners voted to recommend council approval to rezone approximately 2,061 sq. ft. located at 317 Benz Court from Suburban Residential (SR-4) to Neighborhood Commercial (NC) in conjunction with a Certified Survey Map (CSM) that would adjust the property line.
According to City Planner Sarah Sauer’s report, a detached residential garage is currently located in the rear yard of 317 Benz Court, with vehicular access from 828 Columbus Street to the south.
At the time of construction, property owners of both Benz Court and Columbus Street agreed to allow access to the garage from Columbus Street.
However, an access easement was never recorded and access from Columbus Street is no longer available. As a remedy, a CSM and rezone is being requested by the property owner of Benz Court to transfer the land with the garage on it to the Columbus Street commercial property.
Commissioners unanimously recommended approval on a roll call vote.
Fence variation OK’d
Acting on a staff recommendation from City Planner Phil Gritzmacher, the commission voted to recommend city council approval of a CUP to construct a five-foot high fence within the street yard setback area at 331 Scott Trail.
Applicants Patrick and Lauren Kinsella sought final council approval to construct a five foot-high fence that exceeds the street yard height requirements at 331 Scott Trail. The applicant has indicated that the purpose of the request is to ensure the safety of their special-needs child.
This request is similar requests received during the last year for exceptions to fence height maximums set in the zoning code, according to Gritzmacher.
The commission unanimously recommended council approval of the CUP.
