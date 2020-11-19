Fisher Barton on Nov. 16 announced that Scott A. Hoffman has been named CEO of the company, a Watertown-based group of eight businesses that has operations in Wisconsin, Illinois, Texas and Vietnam.
Hoffman, who previously was vice president of the Municipal Products Group at Neenah Enterprises, Inc. and president of the Wise Company, a Memphis-based seating system manufacturer, fills the post that has been held on an interim basis since July by Craig Smith, who will return to his position as president of Fisher Barton TST in Sun Prairie.
Hoffman has more than 30 years of leadership experience, largely in casting, stamping, and precision machined products in the heavy truck, marine, and foundry industries and has a track record of success in sales and marketing, supply chain, and product development.
“Scott’s record of leadership and demonstrated expertise in the manufacturing sector make him an ideal person to lead our organization,” said David Wilkey, Board Chair of Fisher Barton.
“He understands the advantages that a well-run family business offers both to its associates and customers as well as to the communities in which it operates. We are pleased to have him join our team,” Wilkey added.
“We also appreciate Craig’s efforts while we conducted a search for our new leader. He has served us well, and we are glad that he will continue to be part of our leadership team by guiding Fisher Barton TST in Sun Prairie,” said Wilkey.
Wilkey added Hoffman’s selection came after a national search and that the Fisher Barton Board is confident that he will be a strong leader who can nurture and leverage the benefits of a successful manufacturing business and its eight operating companies.
“Scott is the right person at the right time who can lead Fisher Barton’s operating companies to continued success in a post-COVID-19 marketplace,” Wilkey said.
Besides serving as president at the Wise Company and as a senior executive at Neenah Enterprises, Hoffman also was a vice president at the Brunswick Boat Group’s operations in Poland and vice president and General Manager at Mercury Marine in Fond du Lac. He also served as president of a Brunswick unit in New Zealand and as vice president of Supply Chain for the Mercury Marine Group.
“I am honored to have been selected to lead the team at Fisher Barton at this critical time, and I look forward to working with such a talented group of people,” said Hoffman.
“I am especially grateful for the steady hand of Craig Smith during these past four months," Hoffman added. "He has led the Fisher Barton Group admirably since July, and I am glad we can count on his continued contributions to our growth and success.”
The Fisher Barton Group consists of eight companies, including Fisher Barton TST (Thermal Spray Technologies) located in the Sun Prairie Business Park; for more information, visit www.fisher-barton.com.
