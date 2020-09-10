Wisconsin had 5.8 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending September 6, 2020, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service in cooperation with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP).
Ideal conditions for fieldwork allowed farmers to continue harvesting corn silage and the fourth cutting of hay. Daytime highs were mostly in the 70s but didn’t rise out of the 60s in northern Wisconsin.
Overnight lows fell into the 40s and upper 30s. Scattered thunderstorms brought a small amount of moisture, though soils remained unfavorably dry in some areas.
Corn and soybeans were maturing rapidly in response to dryer weather and shorter days.
The snap bean and sweet corn harvests were winding down.
Manure applications and winter wheat planting continued as fields were cleared.
Topsoil moisture condition rated 9% very short, 22% short, 66% adequate and 3% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 8% very short, 20% short, 68% adequate and 4% surplus.
Corn at dough stage or beyond was 94%, more than four weeks ahead of last year and 10 days ahead of the five-year average. Corn dented was 65%, 21 days ahead of last year and a week ahead of the average.
Corn condition rated 78% good to excellent statewide, down two percentage points from last week. Corn for silage harvested was 24% complete, 22 days ahead of last year, and 9 days ahead of the average.
Soybeans coloring was 50%, two weeks ahead of last year and five days ahead of the average. Twelve percent of soybeans were dropping leaves, 12 days ahead of last year and five days ahead of the average. Soybean condition rated 81% good to excellent statewide, down 1 percentage point from last week.
Oats harvested was 97% complete, more than a month ahead of last year and two weeks ahead of the average.
Potato harvest was reported as 40% complete, 10 days ahead of last year and a week ahead of the average. Potato condition rated 93% good to excellent statewide, up four percentage points from last week.
Winter wheat planted was 22% complete, 19 days ahead of last year and two weeks ahead of the average.
Third cutting of alfalfa was reported as 95% complete, 20 days ahead of last year and 4 days ahead of the average. Fourth cutting of alfalfa was reported as 46% complete, 15 days ahead of last year and 1 day ahead of the average. All hay condition rated 72% good to excellent statewide, down 2 percentage points from last week.
Pasture condition rated 59% good to excellent statewide, down 3 percentage points from last week.
