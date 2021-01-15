Every quarter, the Sun Prairie American Legion and Auxiliary sponsor an opportunity to donate blood. The next American Red Cross Community Blood Drive is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, from 1-6 p.m., in the Fellowship Hall at Sun Prairie United Methodist Church, 702 North St.
The Red Cross will be collecting whole blood and double red cells.
January is National Blood Donor Month and Red Cross is urging individuals, especially those who have recovered from COVID-19, to give blood and to help tackle the national convalescent plasma shortage. So, roll up a sleeve to help patients in need. Right now donors with all blood types are needed but especially O negative, A negative and B negative.
Blood is traditionally in short supply during the winter months due to the holidays, travel schedules, inclement weather, and illness. January, in particular, is a difficult month for blood centers to collect blood donations. A reduction in turnout can put our nation’s blood inventory at a critical low.
Every two seconds someone in the United States needs blood. On average, Red Cross must collect about 15,000 pints of blood every day to meet the needs of patients at approximately 2,700 hospitals and transfusion centers across the country.
Donated blood can be used to treat cancer patients, trauma victims, organ transplant recipients, premature babies with complications, sickle cell disease patients, and others.
A blood donor card or driver’s license, or two other forms of identification, are required at check in. Individuals who are 17 years of age—Wisconsin allows 16 year olds with parental permission—weigh at least 110 pounds and are generally in good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
A donor may donate whole blood every 56 days and double red cells every 16 weeks.
If unsure of eligibility, do not hesitate to stop at the Blood Drive. Red Cross staff is eager to help and answer any questions. To schedule an appointment call 1 800 RED CROSS (1 800 733 2767) or visit www.redcrossblood.org.
The process for whole blood donation usually takes about an hour. The blood collection itself is usually about ten minutes. Expect to spend about 1 1/2 hours for a double red cells donation.
RapidPass streamlines the donation experience by allowing donors to complete pre donation reading and health history questions online from the convenience of a computer at home or work. Using RapidPass can reduce the time a donor spends at a drive by up to 15 minutes.
Donating blood is completely safe. A donor cannot contract any diseases from donating blood because a sterile kit is used once and thrown away. Red Cross follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and volunteer donors are the only source of blood for those in need.
Red Cross and the American Legion and Auxiliary appreciate the volunteers and supporters who have given their time and blood donations to enable the Red Cross to perform its lifesaving mission.
