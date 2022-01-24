Sun Prairie Media Center (SPMC)

The Sun Prairie Media Center — home to KSUN and KIDS-4 public access cable TV channels and 103.5 FM The Sun Community Radio — is located on the east end of the Sun Prairie Public Library at 1350 Linnerud Drive.

 Sun Prairie Media Center

KSUN

Channel 983 (Spectrum)

Channels 13, 1013 (TDS)

1/26/22

8 AM Colonial Club, Music and Motion

8:45 AM SPMC Volunteer Appreciation 2021

9:30 AM Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue, DSPS Grant Opportunity

10 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 01-12-22

10:30 AM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 01-12-22

11:00 AM Author Interview, David Benjamin, 01-20-22

11:35 AM Authentic Business Adventures, Peterson Technology Group

12:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 01-10-22

1 PM Parenting Game, Judge-Blame-Punish Cycle

1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Flavors for the Holidays

2 PM Books and Cooks: Books Talks and Tastings, Black Girl Baking

2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Encanto

3 PM Reel Reviews, 01-20-2022

3:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 01-12-22

4 PM Sun Prairie News, 01-25-22

4:30 PM Utilities Commission, 01-24-22

6 PM Talk of the Town, State of the City, 01-21-22

8 PM SPHS Hockey vs Madison Memorial, 01-25-22

10 PM Parenting Game, Judge-Blame-Punish Cycle

10:30 PM Reel Reviews, 01-20-2022

11 PM Spine Chilling Cinema, The Phantom from 10,00 Leagues

1/27/22

8 AM Authentic Business Adventures, Peterson Technology Group

9 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 1-12-22

9:30 AM Colonial Club, Holiday Celebration, 12-16-21

10:30 AM Colonial Club, Music and Motion

11:15 AM SPMC Volunteer Appreciation 2021

12 PM Author Interview, David Benjamin, 1-20-22

12:35 PM Sun Prairie News, 01-25-22

1 PM Parenting Game, Judge-Blame-Punish Cycle

1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Flavors for the Holidays

2 PM Books and Cooks: Books Talks and Tastings, Black Girl Baking

2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Encanto

3 PM Reel Reviews, 1-20-22

3:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron & Chris, 1-12-22

4 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 1-12-22

4:30 PM Talk of the Town, State of the City, 1-21-22

6:30 PM Interview with Senator Agard, 12-9-21

6:30 PM TNL, 1-27-22

7:10 PM Live, SPHS Boys Basketball vs Verona

9:30 PM Public Works Committee, 1-25-22

10:30 PM Utilities Commission, 1-24-22

1/28/22

8 AM SPMC Volunteer Appreciation 2021

9 AM Books and Cooks: Books Talks and Tastings, Black Girl Baking

9:30 AM Simply Fun Cooking, Flavors for the Holidays

10 AM Parenting Game, Judge-Blame-Punish Cycle

10:30 AM Authentic Business Adventures, Peterson Technology Group

11:30 AM Author Interview, David Benjamin, 01-20-22

12:05 PM Sun Prairie News, 01-25-22

12:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 01-26-22

1 PM Talk of the Town, State of the City, 01-21-22

3 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 01-12-22

3:30 PM SPHS Wall of Success 2021-2022

4 PM Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue, DSPS Grant Opportunity

4:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Encanto

5 PM Reel Reviews, 01-27-2022

5:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 01-26-22

6 PM Sun Prairie News, 01-25-22

6:30 PM Interview with Senator Agard, 12-09-21

7:10 PM Live, SPHS Girls Basketball vs Madison East

9 PM SPHS Wall of Success 2021-2022

9:30 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 01-12-22

10 PM Parenting Game, Judge-Blame-Punish Cycle

10:30 PM Reel Reviews, 01-27-2022

11 PM Spine Chilling Cinema, The Phantom from 10,000 Leagues

KIDS-4

Channel 984 (Spectrum)

Channels 14, 1014 (TDS)

1/26/2022

8 AM PMMS Choir, 12-14-21

9 AM PMMS Orchestra, 12-07-21

9:30 AM PMMS 7th Gr Choir, 10-12-21

10 AM PMMS 6th Gr Choir, 10-12-21

10:30 AM PMMS Orchestra, 2-27-20

11:30 AM PMMS Band, 2-18-20

1 PM PMMS Choir, 12-17-19

1:30 PM PMMS Band, 12-5-19

2 PM Orchestra Concert, 10-21-19

2:30 PM PMMS Choir, 10-15-19

3:30 PM PMMS Choir, 5-13-19

4:30 PM PMMS Band, 5-7-19

6 PM PMMS Orchestra, 2-28-19

7 PM PVMS Orchestra, 12-14-21

8 PM PVMS 6th Grade Band, 12-2-21

8:30 PM PVMS Orchestra, 3-2-20

9 PM PVMS 7th Gr. Band, 2-17-20

9:30 PM PVMS 6th Gr. Band, 2-17-20

10 PM Sleeping Beauty Jr.

10:30 PM PVMS Choir, 12-10-19

11:00 PM PVMS Band, 12-5-19

11:30 PM Orchestra Concert, 10-21-19

1/27/22

8 AM Banananana Boat

9 AM Fancy Fanatic Filmmakers

10:30 AM Kit Cat

11:30 AM Minecraft Maniacs

12:30 PM Gryffindorians

2 PM The Seal Squad

4 PM Wed-Nes-Day Crew

4:30 PM Eight Electric Actors

6:30 PM Thursday Night Live show

7:15 PM The Squad

9 PM Thursday Night Live, 01-27-22

9:30 PM The Tentacle Team

10:00 PM Secret Sloth Society

10:30 PM Wolf Pack

11 PM PotaFOE Crew

1/28/22

8 AM PVMS Choir, 5-16-19

9 AM PVMS 7th Gr. Band, 5-7-19

9:30 AM PVMS 6th Gr. Band, 5-7-19

10 AM PVMS Orchestra, 3-4-19

10:30 AM PVMS, Aladdin Kids

11:30 AM Elementary Orchestra, 2-25-20

12 PM Northside Concert, 6-7-19

1 PM Elementary Orchestra, 12-12-19

1:30 PM Northside Music, 4-3-19

3:30 PM Elementary Orchestra, 2-26-19 Meadow View, Token Springs and Northside

4 PM JusTme at Token Springs

4:30 PM CHUMS Choir, 12-21-21

5:30 PM SPHS & CHUMS 8th Grade Band, 12-13-21

6:30 PM SPHS & CHUMS 9th Grade Band, 12-13-21

7:30 PM CHUMS Orchestra, 12-09-21

8:30 PM CHUMS 9th Gr Band, 10-18-21

9 PM CHUMS 8th Gr Band, 10-18-21

9:30 PM CHUMS and SPHS Choir, 10-14-21

10:30 PM CHUMS Band & Wind Symphony, 3-5-20

11:30 PM Orchestra Concert, 10-21-19

