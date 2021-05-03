Starting on April 19th, One Community Bank hosted a week-long community food drive in each of the communities it serves.
Oregon, McFarland, Stoughton, Waunakee, Sun Prairie, Middleton, Adams, Oxford, and Grand Marsh were all participants in the food drive.
After the week-long food drive event, One Community Bank donated a total of 3,436 pounds of food and other requested items to community food pantries.
The food drive consisted of donations from clients and colleagues. In order to promote donations, the bank locations had a competition in order to see who could donate the most, in pounds, of food drive items. OCB also provided an incentive for clients to donate by entering them into a drawing to win a $25 gift card to a local business in the community. There were three winners from each community.
“One Community Bank is very proud to support our communities in any way that we can.” Steve Peotter, President and CEO stated, “Power of ONE community week was just an additional opportunity for us to show our support and investment in the communities we serve.”
OCB hosted this event in honor of Wisconsin Bankers Association annual Power of Community Week. This week is dedicated to showing the collective support community banks provide to businesses and their communities.
One Community Bank is one of the largest community banks in south central Wisconsin. The locally owned bank has 11 bank locations and $1.4 billion in assets.
The bank provides both personal and business banking products and services, with an intense focus on serving clients, supporting colleagues, and investing in its communities.
One Community Bank serves the communities of Oregon, McFarland, Waunakee, Stoughton, Sun Prairie, Middleton, Adams, Oxford, and Grand Marsh.
