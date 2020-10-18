Sun Prairie Utilities encouraged customers to learn more about the benefits unique to locally owned utilities during Public Power Week, which took place Oct. 4-10. Public power utilities provide reliable electric service to about 2,000 communities nationwide, serving 1 in 7 electricity customers across the U.S.
In celebration of Public Power Week, the utility provided a gift bag to each family receiving a free meal at the Sunshine Supper program in Sun Prairie on Monday, Oct. 5.
Included in the gift bag was an LED light bulb, an LED nightlight, information on how to receive an energy saving kit from Focus on Energy, and guides on energy efficiency and water conservation. More than 100 gift bags were distributed.
All customers of Sun Prairie Utilities are encouraged to visit focusonenergy.com/residential#program-energy-saving-packs to receive their own complimentary energy saving kit.
There are six kits to choose from, ranging from products such as LED light bulbs to water-saving shower heads and advanced power strips. The giveaways are only good through the end of the year, and the utility is recommending residents visit the site before products run out.
“Local ownership and control is an advantage for communities, as public power utilities can respond quickly to issues, make decisions based on customers’ long-term needs, maintain affordable rates, put money back into the local economy, and work closely with businesses to make them more competitive,” said Rick Wicklund, Utility Manager for Sun Prairie Utilities. “We were thankful to celebrate these benefits with the customers we serve.”
For more information, visit sunprairieutilities.com.
