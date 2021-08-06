Created to be a space for companies to showcase their innovative products, services or research at World Dairy Expo, the Knowledge Nook returns this fall with new opportunities to learn.
The educational sessions benefit both attendees and companies, alike, as they provide a chance for company experts, researchers and producers to share detailed information with Expo attendees about new items on the market since the last WDE. Sessions are presented daily in the Knowledge Nook, located in the atrium of the Exhibition Hall.
The following is the current list of 2021 Knowledge Nook Sessions and their sponsors. Download World Dairy Expo’s free mobile event app or visit worlddairyexpo.com for an up-to-date schedule and more information about these sessions.
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 28
9:30 a.m.
Improving Passive Transfer in Calves – Presented in Spanish
Jorge Botero, MV, Wet Calf Health and Nutrition Consultant, Dairy Tech, Inc.
Presented by: Dairy Tech, Inc.
11:30 a.m.
Improving Passive Transfer in Calves
Jorge Botero, MV, Wet Calf Health and Nutrition Consultant, Dairy Tech, Inc.
Presented by: Dairy Tech, Inc.
12:30 p.m.
Driving Sustainability for Dairy Farms: Manure Management
Trond Lund, Head of Business Development, N2 Applied AS
Presented by: ProStar Energy Solutions
1:30 p.m.
Cow-Side Mastitis Management
Julia Somerdin, CEO and Cofounder, Labby Inc.
Presented by: Labby Inc.
2:30 p.m.
Mineral Nutrition is Instrumental to the Dairy Industry's Success
Angela R. Boyer, Ph.D., Mineral Nutrition Technical Manager, Phibro Animal Health Corp.
Presented by: Phibro Animal Health Corp.
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 29
9:30 a.m.
How Computer Vision Technology Transforms Productivity and Herd Welfare on the Farm
Tyler Bramble, Ph.D., Growth Lead Manager, Cainthus
Presented by: Cainthus
10:30 a.m.
Do You Have Clean Feed?
John Goeser, Ph.D., Rock River Laboratory, Inc., and Renato Schmidt, Ph.D., Technical Services – Forage Expert, Lallemand Animal Nutrition
Presented by: Lallemand Animal Nutrition
11:30 a.m.
Rumen Protected Glucose for Dairy Cows
David Casper, Ph.D., PAS, DPL ACAS, Technical Service Manager, Soy Best
Presented by: Soy Best
12:30 p.m.
Developing a Calf Program for Your Farm
Bob James, Ph.D., Professor Emeritus, Virginia Tech University and Kimberley Morrill, Ph.D., Technical Services Manager, Chr. Hansen
Presented by: Chr. Hansen
1:30 p.m.
New Technologies for Producing Highly Digestible Forages for Feeding Dairy Cattle
David Casper, Ph.D., Dairy Nutritionist and Research Consultant
Presented by: Ralco
2:30 p.m.
High Moisture Corn Feeding System For Any Robotic Milking Farm
Bradley Biehl, Farmer & President, AMS Galaxy USA
Presented by: AMS Galaxy USA
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 30
9:30 a.m.
Animal-Centered Environment: Smart Barn Technology at Your Fingertips
Mark Doornink, Vice President of Product Management, VES-Artex
Presented by: VES-Artex
10:30 a.m.
Optimizing Rumen Function with Native Rumen Microorganisms
Lisa Marotz, Ph.D., Microbiome Scientist, Native Microbials
Presented by: Native Microbials
11:30 a.m.
12:30 p.m.
1:30 p.m.
2:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 1
9:30 a.m.
The Buddy System
Laura Raatz, Calf and Youngstock Manager, Wagner Farms
Presented by: Agri-Plastics Mfg.
10:30 a.m.
11:30 a.m.
Predict Herd Risks When Needed Most: The Transition Period
Ray Nebel, Ph.D., Research and Technical Consultant, and Marcus Hollmann, Nutritionist
Presented by: CowManager
12:30 p.m.
1:30 p.m.
Make Longevity Her Legacy
Chuck Sattler, Vice President of Genetic Programs, Select Sires, Inc., and Jeff Ziegler, Vice President of Dairy Cattle Breeding, Select Sires, Inc.
Presented by: Select Sires, Inc.
2:30 p.m.
Sand Bedding and Anaerobic Digestion
Andrew Wedel, P.E., Director of International Business – Agricultural
Presented by: McLanahan Corporation
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 2
9:30 a.m.
Serving as the meeting place of the global dairy industry, World Dairy Expo brings together the latest in dairy innovation and the best cattle in North America. Crowds of 60,000 people, from nearly 100 countries, will return to Madison, Wis. for the 54th event, Sept. 28 – Oct. 2, 2021, when the world’s largest dairy-focused trade show, dairy and forage seminars, a world-class dairy cattle show and more will be on display. To learn more, download the World Dairy Expo mobile event app, or visit worlddairyexpo.com .