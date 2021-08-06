World Dairy Expo logo (2021)

World Dairy Expo recently announced its 54th annual event will take place this fall at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison.

 World Dairy Expo

Created to be a space for companies to showcase their innovative products, services or research at World Dairy Expo, the Knowledge Nook returns this fall with new opportunities to learn. 

The educational sessions benefit both attendees and companies, alike, as they provide a chance for company experts, researchers and producers to share detailed information with Expo attendees about new items on the market since the last WDE. Sessions are presented daily in the Knowledge Nook, located in the atrium of the Exhibition Hall.

The following is the current list of 2021 Knowledge Nook Sessions and their sponsors. Download World Dairy Expo’s free mobile event app or visit worlddairyexpo.com for an up-to-date schedule and more information about these sessions.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

9:30 a.m.

Improving Passive Transfer in Calves – Presented in Spanish

Jorge Botero, MV, Wet Calf Health and Nutrition Consultant, Dairy Tech, Inc.

Presented by: Dairy Tech, Inc.

11:30 a.m.

Improving Passive Transfer in Calves

Jorge Botero, MV, Wet Calf Health and Nutrition Consultant, Dairy Tech, Inc.

Presented by: Dairy Tech, Inc.

12:30 p.m.

Driving Sustainability for Dairy Farms: Manure Management

Trond Lund, Head of Business Development, N2 Applied AS

Presented by: ProStar Energy Solutions

1:30 p.m.

Cow-Side Mastitis Management

Julia Somerdin, CEO and Cofounder, Labby Inc.

Presented by: Labby Inc.

2:30 p.m.

Mineral Nutrition is Instrumental to the Dairy Industry's Success

Angela R. Boyer, Ph.D., Mineral Nutrition Technical Manager, Phibro Animal Health Corp.

Presented by: Phibro Animal Health Corp.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

9:30 a.m.

How Computer Vision Technology Transforms Productivity and Herd Welfare on the Farm

Tyler Bramble, Ph.D., Growth Lead Manager, Cainthus

Presented by: Cainthus

10:30 a.m.

Do You Have Clean Feed?

John Goeser, Ph.D., Rock River Laboratory, Inc., and Renato Schmidt, Ph.D., Technical Services – Forage Expert, Lallemand Animal Nutrition

Presented by: Lallemand Animal Nutrition

11:30 a.m.

Rumen Protected Glucose for Dairy Cows

David Casper, Ph.D., PAS, DPL ACAS, Technical Service Manager, Soy Best

Presented by: Soy Best

12:30 p.m.

Developing a Calf Program for Your Farm

Bob James, Ph.D., Professor Emeritus, Virginia Tech University and Kimberley Morrill, Ph.D., Technical Services Manager, Chr. Hansen

Presented by: Chr. Hansen

1:30 p.m.

New Technologies for Producing Highly Digestible Forages for Feeding Dairy Cattle

David Casper, Ph.D., Dairy Nutritionist and Research Consultant

Presented by: Ralco

2:30 p.m.

High Moisture Corn Feeding System For Any Robotic Milking Farm

Bradley Biehl, Farmer & President, AMS Galaxy USA

Presented by: AMS Galaxy USA

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

9:30 a.m.

Animal-Centered Environment: Smart Barn Technology at Your Fingertips

Mark Doornink, Vice President of Product Management, VES-Artex

Presented by: VES-Artex

10:30 a.m.

Optimizing Rumen Function with Native Rumen Microorganisms

Lisa Marotz, Ph.D., Microbiome Scientist, Native Microbials

Presented by: Native Microbials

11:30 a.m.

New Technologies for Producing Highly Digestible Forages for Feeding Dairy Cattle

David Casper, Ph.D., Dairy Nutritionist and Research Consultant

Presented by: Ralco

12:30 p.m.

Rumen Protected Glucose for Dairy Cows

David Casper, Ph.D., PAS, DPL ACAS, Technical Service Manager, Soy Best

Presented by: Soy Best

1:30 p.m.

Developing a Calf Program for Your Farm

Bob James, Ph.D., Professor Emeritus, Virginia Tech University, and Kimberley Morrill, Ph.D., Technical Services Manager, Chr. Hansen

Presented by: Chr. Hansen

2:30 p.m.

High Moisture Corn Feeding System For Any Robotic Milking Farm

Bradley Biehl, Farmer & President, AMS Galaxy USA

Presented by: AMS Galaxy USA

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 1

9:30 a.m.

The Buddy System

Laura Raatz, Calf and Youngstock Manager, Wagner Farms

Presented by: Agri-Plastics Mfg.

10:30 a.m.

Animal-Centered Environment: Smart Barn Technology at Your Fingertips

Mark Doornink, Vice President of Product Management, VES-Artex

Presented by: VES-Artex

11:30 a.m.

Predict Herd Risks When Needed Most: The Transition Period

Ray Nebel, Ph.D., Research and Technical Consultant, and Marcus Hollmann, Nutritionist

Presented by: CowManager

12:30 p.m.

Rumen Protected Glucose for Dairy Cows

David Casper, Ph.D., PAS, DPL ACAS, Technical Service Manager, Soy Best

Presented by: Soy Best

1:30 p.m.

Make Longevity Her Legacy

Chuck Sattler, Vice President of Genetic Programs, Select Sires, Inc., and Jeff Ziegler, Vice President of Dairy Cattle Breeding, Select Sires, Inc.

Presented by: Select Sires, Inc.

2:30 p.m.

Sand Bedding and Anaerobic Digestion

Andrew Wedel, P.E., Director of International Business – Agricultural

Presented by: McLanahan Corporation

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 2

9:30 a.m.

Mineral Nutrition is Instrumental to the Dairy Industry’s Success

Angela R. Boyer, Ph.D., Mineral Nutrition Technical Manager, Phibro Animal Health Corp.

Presented by: Phibro Animal Health Corp.

Serving as the meeting place of the global dairy industry, World Dairy Expo brings together the latest in dairy innovation and the best cattle in North America. Crowds of 60,000 people, from nearly 100 countries, will return to Madison, Wis. for the 54th event, Sept. 28 – Oct. 2, 2021, when the world’s largest dairy-focused trade show, dairy and forage seminars, a world-class dairy cattle show and more will be on display. To learn more, download the World Dairy Expo mobile event app, or visit worlddairyexpo.com .

Recommended for you