It would be like soldiers and tanks rolling into Sun Prairie.
With residents hiding inside their homes, rationing food, and only going out to get water from the nearby river, all the while being threatened by an invading military.
That’s the reality that Irina Loffe’s friend, Lena, is living right now in a Ukrainian town occupied by Russian forces.
Lena is living with her 18-year-old daughter in a south-central Ukrainian city. She didn’t believe the Russians would invade Ukraine, even after Loffe warned of U.S. officials’ concerns and satellite photos showing Russian tanks lining up along the Ukrainian border.
The night before Russians invaded on Feb. 24, Loffe contact her friend on Messenger.
“She was in disbelief,” Loffe said. “She was starting to feel nervous, but she couldn’t believe it was real. I mean it’s 2022, it’s a modern European country, it would be like Sun Prairie was invaded.”
On day 2 of the invasion, Loffe lost contact with her friend. After four days Lena, a lawyer, messaged Loffe reporting that she was trapped in her home after Russian troops bombed the city’s water supply and power grid.
Loffe said Russian and Chechen soldiers shoot at cars and shot and killed a woman who was just walking in the street. There’s no running water, so Lena goes down to the river with buckets or collects water in rain barrels. Lena also reports that they are low on food. Stores are closed and Russian soldiers have looted several businesses.
With reports coming in from other occupied territories in Ukraine, Lena fears sexual violence toward herself and her daughter, Loffe said.
“She said it’s basic lawlessness and she’s afraid that soldiers will start coming into their homes,” Loffe said.
There’s no evacuation route out of the city with Russian soldiers blocking the roadways—no one can get out and no aid can get in to help the besieged town’s residents, Loffe said (The Sun Prairie Star is not publishing Lena’s last name, photos of her, or revealing the name of the city she lives in to protect her identity).
Loffe, who is now a U.S. citizen, lived in Sun Prairie for seven years but she was born in Moscow and her family has long-standing roots in Ukraine. She would often spend the summers and winter holidays with her grandparents in the capital of Kyiv. Loffe remembers the two cities were distinctly different: Moscow was cold and impersonal; Kyiv was warm and friendly, kind of like the Midwest, Loffe said, with farmland and family traditions.
Ukraine was part of the Soviet Union until the Ukrainian parliament declared its independence from Moscow on July 16, 1990, as the Soviet Union crumbled.
The latest conflict reportedly started back with the Russian annexation of Crimea, and the Crimean parliament voted to secede from Ukraine and join Russia in 2014. This has led to an ongoing conflict in the country and sanctions from the U.S.
In December 2021, Putin asked NATO and the U.S. to bar Ukraine from NATO membership, something he sees as a threat to Russia, and to withdraw alliance troops from Crimea.
Loffe was in a work meeting when she received the news that Russia invaded Ukraine. Ukraine was the place of her childhood and seeing the news coverage of Russians killing people, fleeing refugees, and bombed buildings was unbelievable to her, and made her physically ill.
“It is horrific what the Ukrainians are going through, just awful,” Loffe said. “All the ex-pats I talk to feel the same way. We are angry and just want to do something. It is awful to be sitting on the sidelines in another country when I see people crying in pain in my native language.”
European news agencies report that more than 15,000 have been killed since invasion began and tens of thousands injured.
Sun Prairie resident Simona Fabian is from Romania and her parents still live there, just about 50 miles from the border of Ukraine. They’ve seen Ukrainians fleeing into their country to escape the Russian invasion.
“Romania is helping to take in refugees,” Fabian said. “It is devastating to see refugees—older people, children, mom with kids—all leaving their homes, their lives.”
More than 3 million Ukrainians have fled the country since the February invasion.
So Fabian, owner of Macarons Boutique by Sim, did what she knows how to do: bake. She created macaron cookies in blue and yellow-the colors of the Ukrainian flag and sunflowers, the nation’s flower—and posted it on her Facebook page.
A regular customer originally from Ukraine was delighted, as were others, to show support for the country’s residents.
A man who was set to propose to his Ukrainian girlfriend also bought a box to sweeten up the engagement.
Fabian joined #bakersforukraine and now has her macarons listed on her Facebook site www.facebook.com/macaronsbysim/, with proceeds going to charities that support Ukrainians under siege. Fabian has designated Unicef as her cookie donation charity.
“It is really is a terrible thing of what is happening in Ukraine and people just need to stand up and do what they can,” Fabian said.
Both Fabian and Loffe, with ties to Eastern European, say the Russian invasion of Ukraine should concern Americans and all the world’s citizens.
Putin, Loffe says, is a sociopath leader who doesn’t care about his country’s people, and is bent on gaining power and returning to the old days of Soviet Union dominance.
With a network of Facebook, Viber and Messenger, Loffe says Russians, especially younger ones, look beyond the state-sponsored media to get the news of what is going on with their country invading Ukraine.
Loffe, who came to America when she was 10, said her mom and her use social media to stay in contact with friends and distant cousins in Ukraine and get the local news.
Her friends in the US tell her that she should take a break from the news for the sake of her mental health, but she doesn’t agree.
“It’s nice when people have the luxury to look away but know that someday it could come to your doorstep,” Loffe said.
She said the Ukrainians have been good fighters against Russia and the United States should realize how important that is and support that by sending jets to the country. Loffe urges U.S. leaders to act quickly to help her friend Lena and other Ukrainian citizens under siege.
Lena reported on Wednesday that there were Russian snipers on the roof of her town’s police building as residents protested below. Lena is waiting to be rescued or for a safe evacuation route out.
“They are playing a waiting game and food is running out, water is running out, it is like watching someone slowly being murdered,” Loffe said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the U.S. Congress via live video from Kyiv on Wednesday asking for a no-fly zone over Ukraine to protect its citizens, and if that wasn’t possible, to have the U.S. supply surface-to-air missiles and aircraft to Ukraine.
“However, now is the darkest time for our country, for the whole of Europe I call on you to do more,” Zelenskyy said as he asked for more sanctions, and for American companies to leave Russian markets and close American ports to Russian goods.
“Today, the Ukrainian people are defending not only Ukraine; we are fighting for the values of Europe and the world, sacrificing our lives in the name of the future,” Zelenskyy said. “That’s why today, the American people are helping not just Ukraine, but Europe and the world to keep the planet alive, to keep justice in history.”