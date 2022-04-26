Demand at the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry is spiking as people feel the hit of inflation.
Last month there was a 40% increase in people using the pantry compared with March 2021. Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry President Mark Thompson said numbers started ramping up in January.
“Ironically, coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, when the number of people served was at its highest, the pantry is continuing to see a food insecurity crisis,” Thompson said. “The numbers reflect an alarming trend.”
The pantry also saw 39 first-time clients to the pantry in March — double the number from last year.
The recent spike in gas prices and the rising cost of food are to blame, Thompson said.
“It is the cost of living increases that are pinching household budgets,” he said. “People living paycheck to paycheck are starting to cut back on food.”
Thompson has heard clients say they only eat one meal a day or parents will forgo eating so their kids can have food.
“When people cut corners on food they don’t eat as well—it’s typically not nutritious food—and that takes a toll on people, especially kids,” Thompson said.
During the last two years of the pandemic, the pantry has expanded and become more efficient with food recovery and partnering with agencies and businesses to serve clients. Thompson said the pantry is ready to handle the rising demand and is reaching out to share that message with the community.
“We say to people that a way to manage all their expenses, is to visit us and save a few bucks on food and pay those other bills,” Thompson said.
The pantry is also reaching out to the Latino population with Spanish-speaking volunteers and a partnership with Centro Hispano of Dane County.
“Centro Hispano is helping to get the word out on the pantry, which has been helpful because often there is a language barrier and a reluctance to come and use the pantry,” Thompson said. “But if people see their friends and family come, they are more likely to be comfortable coming.”
There is also a focus on feeding kids with Weekend Wellness Packs that include a box of nutritious food and milk. Thompson said partnerships with the Sun Prairie School District and Sun Prairie Community Schools have supplied food to kids during the pandemic.
Delivery service is also in the pantry’s future.
“We know that there are people who can’t get to the pantry and we hope to start up a delivery service because we need to get to them,” Thompson said.
During the last two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, the pantry modified its services to drive-up only. Thompson expects to welcome in-person pantry shopping back this summer.
“It will be back to the experience of coming into a grocery store and allowing people to pick out what they want,” Thompson said. “We are excited about that to get back to normal operations.”
The pantry will welcome more help when that happens.
“We will need volunteers, especially bilingual ones,” Thompson said.
Community members who want to help the pantry are encouraged to make a financial donation.
“We continue to rely on the generosity of the community,” Thompson said. “People respond when we create the awareness that there is a need to help people in the community.”
For more information regarding the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry, call 608-513-1044, visit online at www.sunprairiefoodpantry.com or the pantry’s Facebook page.