The City of Sun Prairie has posted an update about the North Bird Street project.
City staff engineer Clint Christenson said the update as of August 2nd is as follows:
The contractor will be working on spot repairs to curb and gutter, driveways, aprons and sidewalk repairs Aug. 2.
On Aug. 3, the contractor plans to place concrete pavement from the southerly limits on Bird Street through the Buena Vista Drive intersection.
During the remainder of the week, the contractor will be replacing sanitary manhole cones and possibly some storm sewer extensions.
Questions? Email Christenson at cchristenson@cityofsunprairie.com