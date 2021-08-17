History, tradition and a lot of corn converge each year in the annual Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival, which this year features plenty of new attractions and many returning ones.
Sun Prairie will host the annual Sweet Corn Festival Thursday, Aug. 19 through Sunday, Aug. 22, at Angell Park, located near the intersection of highways 19 and N.
Thursday night kicks off the event with the parade down Main Street at 6 p.m.
The Corn Festival grounds feature the carnival, booths, and beer tent Thursday and Friday nights after 6 p.m. All activities are in place on Saturday and Sunday when the park opens at 11:30 a.m.
For the low cost of $1 admission on Saturday and Sunday per person for gate walk-in, attendees can enjoy free entertainment, children’s activities and more. Children age 6 and under are free admission. Parking is $5 Friday, Saturday and Sunday per vehicle and includes admission.
More than 100,000 people from around the Midwest attend the event which serves over 80 tons of sweet corn during Saturday from 12-7 p.m. and Sunday only from noon to 6 p.m. A tote of steamed corn costs $8 and single steamed ears are $2.
Uncooked corn is available to purchase on Saturday and Sunday for $10 per grocery bag.
The Corn Festival carnival midway features rides and games. Thursday and Friday night are carnival wristband nights with unlimited rides from 6-10 p.m. for $25.
The Corn Festival also features food booths, live bands, a kiddie korner with large inflatables, family entertainment and much more. The Kiddie Korner takes place Aug 21-22 in a new location on upper grounds from 12-8 p.m., featuring Kiddie Inflatables. The Kiddie Korner also hosts mini-golf, water balls (inflatable balls on water) and a rock climbing wall.
Corn Fest entertainment and refreshment
Beer Shelter: The shelter offering both Miller Coors and Budweiser products is open Thursday and Friday 6-11:30 p.m.; Saturday from Noon — 11:30 p.m., and Sunday Noon — 6 p.m. Entertainment for each day includes:
Friday, Aug. 20 — Super Tuesday, Rock 7:30-11:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 21 — Crossfire, Country Rock- rock/cover songs variety, 7:30-11:30 p.m.
Sunday Aug. 22 — La Movida Day, 12-6 p.m.
Badger Midget Auto Racing will close the weekend out on Sunday beginning at 7 p.m.
Food Trucks/Vendors will be located on the upper grounds Thursday and Friday 6 — 11:30 p.m.; Saturday 12- 11:30 p.m. and Sunday from 12-6 p.m.
New food
One of the new food vendors this year will be Hope 2 Others, which will be selling samosas, the signature food item from Tanzania, as a way to raise money for the work being done to help save the lives of mothers, babies and families in Tanzania.
Sun Prairie residents Karen and Rick Klemp, founders of Hope 2 Others, are working with Janet Mburu of Tanzania and founder of Joy Catering in Minneapolis to make the delicious meat pastries.
Janet’s husband Joel, has been on the board of Hope 2 Others since its conception in 2008 and their family has been an integral part of the mission to Tanzania and the work that is being done for their people.
Janet is bringing some of her team to help in this endeavor. Janet Gabagamabi Mburu, founder of Joy Catering, is child number 8 of 10 children and was born and raised in Tanzania, East Africa. She has a bachelor’s degree in Hospitality and Tourism Management from Birmingham UK.
After graduation, she came to Minneapolis and married to Joel Mburu, also from Tanzania.
Karen Klemp said Janet started her catering business 9 years ago to bring her passion to cater Tanzanian and ethnic food, because her parents taught Janet how to cook and to help people.
“Janet loves to cook and all of her Tanzanian dishes are delicious,” Karen Klemp said.
Janet’s parents also taught her to share whatever she had. It was that kind of heart that helps people in various ways especially in education and health.
“Hope 2 Others has helped me to facilitate this passion because they help to give HOPE 2 Others in need,” Mburu said. “They help communities in Tanzania as well as in the Sun Prairie and Dane County area, to have a better future, which is my passion too.”
Mburu has taken her Joy Catering (joycateringllc.com) to North Carolina, Texas, Iowa, Chicago, Minnesota and Wisconsin.
“We are excited to bring Samosas to the Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival for a Taste of Tanzania,” Mburu said.
“Samosas have a most unique and delicious flavor. The flour pasty is filled with ground beef and spices called Pilau Masala from Tanzania,” Mburu said. “You won’t be able to eat just one… maybe 2 or 3 or more.
The samosas will be for sale for $3 each or 2 for $5.
Klemp said Sun Prairie has already made a huge impact on the lives of the people of Tanzania. In 2010 Sun Prairie donated a retired ambulance to Hope 2 Others that was shipped to Tanzania. The donations raised over the years has helped to bring hope, healing and health to the nation of Tanzania.
The ambulance has been able to do medical outreach to area villages in Tanzania, helping pregnant mothers, babies, children, elderly and many more with good health.
When the ambulance travels to the villages, the ambulance crew also hands out the baby kits — Hats 4 HOPE green bags to the mothers with babies. Klemp said Hope 2 Others plans to buy land and build a birthing center and medical clinic, and continues to ship more containers of medical equipment that is being stored in a 9,000 sq. ft. warehouse locally.
For more information, go to www.bringinghope2others.com.
Car parking: Logistical nightmare?
When the Sun Prairie Lions Club realized that it would be handling three days of parking, club members were warned they would be working multiple days parking cars at the festival.
Longtime Lions can recall days when skies were sunny and the temperatures reached into the low 90s during the festival, and having to find individual spaces in the fields of Angell Park to be able to park cars. The demand seems just as great this year, with visitors from all over the state and the Midwest looking forward to a return to normal. Last year, the Lions handled cars snaking through the field, but also sold 50-50 raffle tickets as a way to raise money.
When Sun Prairie Lions Club members, kids and spouses, show up to park cars Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the festival, the club asks the public to remember they are volunteering to help raise money for the Lions Club. All proceeds raised from Lions parking cars will be donated to community causes.
Cooking the corn
Steaming 80 tons of sweet corn is a precise process — using special equipment in a building constructed in 1997 to house the five retorts and a boiler used only for the annual Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival.
What’s a retort? Yes, it is a snappy comeback to something someone said. But here’s another defintion: think of a rice steamer-similar in concept, but that’s a very small scale compared to the retorts used for steaming Sun Prairie’s sweet corn for the festival. Each retort is 10 feet deep and three feet across. Four cast iron baskets fit in each retort for cooking and each basket holds a quarter-ton or more (about 200-300 ears) of corn. Each retort can cook one ton of corn every 17 minutes at 247 degrees.
And because the dimensions of the retorts aren’t small, the boiler is also large — 9’2” high by 9’4” wide by 20’10” long and it weighs 43,000 pounds. It produces 17.25 million pounds of steam per hour and holds 2,500 gallons of water. The boiler produces 16,736,000 BTU’s — enough to heat 125 homes.
The corn cooking facility is the heart of the Sweet Corn Festival and includes dedicated volunteers who staff the cooking operations including: Russ Fassbender; Joe Kott, Alpha Electric; Nick Conrad, Conrad Real Estate and John Muller, Muller Plumbing.
Learn more about the 2021 Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival at https://www.sunprairiechamber.com/sweet-corn-festival/.
— Information from the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce is included in this story.