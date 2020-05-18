During the week of May 18, construction crews will continue their utility work on the Grandview Drive-Crossing Ridge Trail project, according to City of Sun Prairie Staff Engineer Clint Christenson.
The contractor will be working on storm sewer from the concrete channel heading east on Monday, May 18. The contractor will also be installing some new water services, and storm sewer laterals on Grandview Drive this week.
Christenson said the road building crew will be cutting the street and placing crushed aggregate base course as weather permits. Crossing Ridge Trail and Crossing Ridge Court pavement will be pulverized, shaped and rolled on Wednesday, May 20.
Questions should be directed by email to Christenson at cchristenson@cityofsunprairie.com.
