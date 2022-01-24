Two teens suspect arrested in Jan. 18 Sun Prairie armed burglary

Sorry, an error occurred.
Anyone with information on the armed burglary can contact the Sun Prairie Police Department Non-Emergency Line at (608) 837-7336 or anonymously at (608) 837-6300.
Two teen suspects have been arrested in connection with an armed burglary of Longview Parkway home on Jan. 18.
Jamier Frazier, 17, of Fitchburg and Tavis Thurman, 17, of Madison were booked into the Dane County Jail on Felony Burglary While Armed charges, Lt. Ryan Cox said.
Sun Prairie police reported that two armed suspects entered the home on the city's west side around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
Sun Prairie police report that the residents were home during the armed burglary but didn't interact with the suspects.
The suspects left the scene in a vehicle.
The suspects appeared to be targeting homes with unlocked doors, Lt. Cox said.
The Madison Police Department assisted the Sun Prairie Police Department in taking the suspects into custody.
The investigation remains active, Lt. Cox said.
