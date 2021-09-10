City will refund Target $24,257 in tax battle settlement

Target Corporation will get a refund from the City of Sun Prairie after it sued over its tax bill for the 660 S. Grand Avenue store.
The Minneapolis-based retailer sued the city to get its $8.7 million 2020 property assessment lowered to $6.1 million, claiming that it was owed a property tax refund of at least $64,241.
As part of the settlement, approved by the Sun Prairie City Council on Tuesday night Sept. 7, Target’s 2021 property assessment of the Grand Avenue store can’t exceed $7.5 million.
The tax refund will impact the city, the Sun Prairie Area School District, Dane County, Madison Area Technical College, and the state. Past tax refund settlements have increased taxes for city homeowners.
District 3 Alder Mike Jacobs voted against the settlement. He stated his displeasure at Target’s actions and the “dark store” tax avoidance that large retailers have used in court. The strategy uses closed, vacant (dark) properties for determining the assessed value of open, occupied and fully operational property.
“I don’t think Target is being fair and they are looking at their best economic advantage, and I understand that, but we got a fair evaluation by a third-party and the idea of saying that it’s a dark store and it’s only worth this,” Jacobs said. “What if I do the same thing with my house — am I going to have my taxes lowered?”
District 1 Alder and Council President Steve Stocker agreed with Jacobs but said a court battle “was a risk that was not worth the reward” because of legal costs.
“We are looking out for the best interest of the citizens,” Stocker said at the Sept. 7 council meeting.
The city contracts with Tyler Technologies for city property assessments.
Target received a $42,428 refund in a settlement with the city over its 2017 and 2018 property assessments.
The city refunded $85,020 in property taxes when the company challenged its 2012-14 property assessments.
Statewide, big-box retailers have sued municipalities challenging tax assessments and have received large refunds as the companies try to reduce operation costs and stay competitive.
Target, Woodman’s and Walmart have all received tax refund settlements within the last four years when the companies sued over tax assessments—ending up with more than $313,353 in tax reductions/refunds.