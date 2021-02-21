With the average individual two generations removed from production agriculture, the Wisconsin Association of FFA continues to help prepare every student for their future career no matter their background.
The Wisconsin Association of FFA which consists of 253 chapters with 21,263 FFA members develops each of its members into students who break down barriers and remain unstoppable as they head into the celebration of National FFA Week, February 20-27.
Agricultural education is the platform for FFA.
With the National FFA Organization hitting record-breaking membership of 750,356, much of that success comes from the strong reputation of providing top-notch programming for all agricultural education students.
It is when students in these classes realize the opportunities the intra-curricular organization has to offer them. Countless members attend one event and their desire to become more involved flourishes.
As a result, Wisconsin FFA members can experience premier leadership, personal growth, and career success as part of the world’s largest student leadership organization – the National FFA Organization, which is tailored for any and every student, grades 7 and above.
While schools may have started in a virtual format this year, it hasn’t stopped FFA members from getting involved.
This fall FFA chapter officers met with their respective State Officer to train on how to take on this unique year.
Members got involved too, from attending leadership conferences across the state and nation from their computer.
This setting has opened up endless possibilities for FFA members as they continue developing into the leader of tomorrow.
Communities across the state are noticing the success of the Wisconsin FFA as members live to serve by helping fulfill the needs of their communities.
FFA members continue to think outside the box on ways they can help their community this year.
They are currently learning skills that most people have not ever had to learn or possess.
This is helping prepare students to be the next generation of leaders who will change the world.
Students will be heading into the rest of the year with even more opportunities to grow their talents.
With Leadership Development Events and more happening in an online format, they are building skills that employers will now be in search of.
Even in a virtual classroom, students create a Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) which are work-based, experiential learning projects that provide hands-on exploration through employment, entrepreneurship, research, school-based enterprise, and service-learning.
Every day, FFA members learn soft skills that meet real-world career expectations that are not regularly taught in core classes.
The impact Wisconsin FFA members are making in their communities is endless as they prepare themselves for the success of any career in the years ahead.
Head to www.wisconsinaged.org if you are wanting to learn more about how FFA is for every student or talk to your local FFA chapter.
