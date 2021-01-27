The COVID-19 virus could be a double-edged sword for post-secondary education. On the one hand, the virus has caused graduating seniors to re-think their plans to attend school on campuses where the virus could spread and shut down their educational experience. On the other hand, it has caused some to take a year or two off from their plans, and some to abandon them.
Employers, meanwhile, still need experienced younger workers.
So what is a job-seeking Sun Prairie High School student to do?
Craig Smith is the coordinator for the Sun Prairie Area School District’s ACCEL Academy. Defining it most succinctly, ACCEL offers project based learning where teacher teams work with local (city and state) businesses and farmers to create projects for their organizations and work directly with the student groups.
Five key guiding principles that unite, define, and guide the ACCEL experience. The interactions enhance the learning experience, preparing students for college and career. The principles include:
Profession-based learning — Instructors develop real-world, project-based learning strategies through collaborations with business and community partners.
Self-discovery and exploration — Students realize their strengths and passions by exploring and experiencing potential professions. This allows them to make informed decisions about their future, while learning to exhibit leadership.
Professional skills development — Unique experiences allow students to cultivate transformative professional skills such as understanding expectations, professionalism, teamwork, time management, problem solving, communication and leadership. The skills are critical to providing students a competitive advantage in their post-secondary education and professional careers.
Entrepreneurial mindset — Instructors create an environment where creative thinking and problem solving is encouraged. An innovative culture is key to fostering entrepreneurial learning and design thinking.
Responsiveness — ACCEL supports high-skill, high-demand careers through ongoing innovation in curriculum development, programs and services based on local business and community needs.
Each student team of three to four students working on a project generates the experience equivalent of having one full time college intern working on a project for a semester.
ACCEL currently offers two strands — Global Business Academy (GBA) and Global Food and Sustainability Academy (GFSA) — and those will expand to include medical and other professions, according to Smith, after the opening of Sun Prairie West High School in the fall of 2022.
First semester partners included Beans ’n Cream, Trek, Google, Findorff and M3 Insurance in GBA and Cranberry Creek Cranberries, Statz Bros. Farms, Marda Angus Farms, Sassy Cow and R&D Aqua Farms, as well as Bradley Farms for a section of the course in GFSA.
“People want to see it succeed, and it’s just in that first phase,” Smith said. “We’re counting on word of mouth and our students being able to go to the sites of the employers they are working with. We kind of lost that [due to COVID-19], but it’s allowed us to see how it’s going to work here in Sun Prairie and grow.”
But the program has already experienced success stories.
“The students in the ACCEL program collaboratively completed a project that could have also been done by college level interns,” remarked Bec Kurzynske, an account executive and the director of education and government-employee benefits at M3 Insurance.
“They were systematic in their work, used known business project management and work models, and presented very clear and detailed materials in response to our project request,” Kurzynske said.
“We had the opportunity to share their work within our organization and many of the recommendations that the students made have already been implemented. The work was of exceptional quality,” Kurzynske added. “In fact, others in our firm commented about how the work-product completed by the students is on par with what we would have obtained from an outside marketing firm.”
The successes have occurred in an educational environment that Smith says will likely influence the future of education. But how does it differ from an internship?
“We know not everyone re-staffed after [the 2008] economic collapse. And they’re doing it with less, they’re counting on interns,” Smith said. “The internship experience became their Catch-22 and now, you need experience for the internship. That was never the case for us — internships were about gaining experience. And [the question] now for the students is how are you being competitive going into that internship experience? What have you done to get the internship that you need to graduate, to go get that low level job and start your process?
“What it is . . . that co-op internship experience, where they can go into a behavioral interview [where they ask] ‘tell us about a time that you were working on a project, and then what role you played now’,” Smith said.
“Instead of just saying, ‘well, in class, we did this,’ now it’s going to be ‘when working for Trek and researching e-bikes in the Madison area, we hit a wall here, what we found is in order to get that information, we had to go back to this’,” Smith said, using the example of a GBA team that actually conducted research for Trek that included marketing and competitor analysis for Trek’s e-bike line.
“Now we’re giving them the opportunity to learn those transferable skills in a classroom setting, where we’re still offering Advanced Placement credit towards college and some of those things, but we’re building those soft transferable skills in juniors and seniors in our school district now,” Smith said.
Kurzynske, using the M3 experience with the ACCEL program, agrees with Smith.
“The design of the ACCEL program provides students foundational skills applicable in a variety of business settings,” Kurzynske said.
“Additionally, students have the opportunity to explore various types of businesses and careers within those fields,” Kurzynske added. “By engaging in this program, students have an opportunity to explore their interests, learn more about the businesses in our region, and experience the satisfaction of completing a task that contributes to an organization rather than just a simulated experience.”
Many of the academies are hinging on existing SPASD relationships with the business community, especially during COVID-19. Smith praised Nancy Everson and her existing business relationships through the district’s Business and Education Partnership and the Youth Apprenticeship Program to forge ACCEL relationships.
“Yeah, she has every relationship set up. You know Nancy, and if you don’t know her, she’s going to know you quickly,” Smith said. “She’s been amazing for me — I cannot speak enough to what Nancy has done to help this program from the jump.”
Smith said he believes academies like ACCEL are the future of the educational experience as employers look for students who have real world experience entering the job market.
“To some extent, I think we’re going to find that experience-based learning is what everyone in some facet is trying to make it as realistic as possible,” Smith said. “Because it’s hard to keep students’ attention more and more. But when we put employers in front of them and they know they’re driving towards a purpose driven real life result, the tie-in has been really great so far.
“I think we are always going to play a role within what we would call the base educational structure of classroom norms and those things — that foundation and learning experience is always going to be there,” Smith said.
“What we’re trying to offer is as students become juniors and seniors, and they are looking to set themselves up for success, going into college or career field, that we’re going to give them that real life experience that we alluded to earlier,” Smith said, “that internship co-op type experience, earlier in life.”
Learn more about the ACCEL program at https://www.sunprairieschools.org/high/sun-prairie-high-school-academics/accel or email Smith at cmsmith@sunprairieschools.org.
