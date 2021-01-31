Welcome to the future. Finally a new year, expectant with hopes and dreams.
To say that 2020 wasn’t the best year in recent history is quite the understatement. But now, the beginning of a new year means positive changes are possible.
Research shows this collective optimism at the start of the year provides a powerful opportunity to positively change our behavior. University of Pennsylvania research has shown that people are more driven to tackle new goals at shared temporal breaks like the beginning of the new year than at random times. They call it the “fresh start effect.”
That type of thinking may also be centered on a birthday, the first day of school, the start of a new job, or simply the first day of the week. These ‘fresh starts’ give us a boost to focus on bigger goals than just the day ahead.
Resolution success rates
Once again, New Year’s resolutions are being rolled out. Studies have found about 50 percent of U.S. adults make New Year’s optimistic goals each year.
Not to throw cold water on the 2021 resolutions you’ve already made or currently whittling down, but there’s a reality factor here that needs your attention.
Goals like losing weight, quitting smoking, exercising more, eating healthier, and saving money, all make good sense. And yet, nearly every study about New Year’s resolutions shows that about 80 percent of these goals are abandoned in the first couple of months of the year.
Why do annual resolutions lists fail? Those who have studied their success say people just aren’t emotionally committed to their goals in the first place.
How to improve the odds of success
Approach your New Year’s goals wisely or they may not do much good.
For example, science suggests tough love is not the best approach. Research from the University of Texas at Austin found it pays to be good to yourself instead of exhaustively pushing yourself to succeed.
Most of us assume the best way to complete our big overhaul each January is with some serious tough love. We try to shock ourselves into creating better habits. We tell ourselves that we’re overweight, lazy and weak and a perpetual procrastinator.
But behavioral experts say negative self-talk isn’t the best motivator for making positive changes.
Other things to consider: Choose goals that make you feel good while working on them
Here are few ways you might have better success for staying on track with resolutions.
• Don’t be so hard on yourself
• Focus more on how you want to feel than how you look.
• Practice random acts of kindness.
• Give someone a compliment when they may least expect it.
• Practice having more quiet time.
• Turn off your phone one afternoon or evening a week.
• Read more books.
• Go someplace you’ve never been.
Change your focus. Instead of concentrating on losing a certain number of pounds, change your mindset. Harvard research has found that we’re usually happier if we are paying attention to something and more present in the moment. Daily meditation might be beneficial.
Don’t squander this powerful fresh start of the New Year by aiming too high with goals that might not last.
Instead, look beyond yourself to gain lasting benefits.
Many studies show people are happier, feel more content and can accomplish more when they’re helping others in their community or other parts of the world. These are worthwhile choices to try this year.
