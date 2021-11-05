The Sun Prairie Plan Commission will take a significant step towards the first portion of reconstructing properties destroyed by the June 10, 2018 downtown Sun Prairie natural gas explosion when reviewing a request by Lokre Development Company on Tuesday, Nov. 9.
The commission is scheduled to conduct a public hearing on a request by Lokre Development Company for approval of a General Development Plan and a Precise Implementation Plan for a mixed-use redevelopment with approximately 12,000 sq. ft. of commercial space and 92 apartment units.
The proposed mixed-use development is located at the southwest corner of Main Street and Bristol Street that previously housed Glass Nickel Pizza, the former Herreman’s restaurant and some apartments.
The developer is planning to construct the proposed development in two phases that depend upon the sale of the Sun Prairie Utilities property at 125 W. Main St. to Lokre for development. SPU has not commented publicly about the potential sale of the property, but has short-term plans to move to a new location on Linnerud Drive in 2023.
Other commission items
Also included on the Sun Prairie Plan Commission’s Nov. 9 agenda are a proposal to create the city’s 15th tax increment finance (TIF) district, a request to amend the city’s floodplain maps and a request to amend the city’s composting-related zoning standards:
• TIF 15 request. The commission is scheduled to conduct a public hearing on a request by the City of Sun Prairie to create and approve a boundary and project plan for Tax Increment Finance District No. 15, which generally includes lands along Main Street from Wildwood Street east to Walker Way.
• Composting standards. The commission is scheduled to convene a public hearing on a request by Benjamin Stanger for approval of amendments to the city’s zoning standards with respect to composting operations. In the past, City Community Development Director Scott Kugler has said the request related to a possible development on Linnerud Drive.
• Floodplain map amendments. A public hearing will be held on a request by the City of Sun Prairie for approval of an amendment of the City of Sun Prairie Floodplain Ordinance by incorporating approved alterations to the FEMA floodplain within a portion of the Smith’s Crossing neighborhood.
Also, a previously advertised public hearing regarding a request from Powerhouse Christian School, LLC for approval of a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) to allow an intermediate day care home/private school with up to 12 children on property located at 3245 Token Road has been withdrawn by the applicant and the hearing will no longer be necessary.
Remote meeting
The Tuesday, Nov. 9 plan commission meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m., but due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting will be held remotely.
Information about how you can submit public comments and remotely participate in the Plan Commission meeting, along with application materials related to this request, may be found on the City’s website, cityofsunprairie.com.
The meeting is also scheduled to be aired live on both Sun Prairie cable utilities, Spectrum (Channel 983) and TDS Cable (channels 13 or 1013) as well as via the KSUN website at ksun.tv and on Roku or Sun Prairie Media Center downloadable mobile phone application.
More information regarding the Nov. 9 Sun Prairie Plan Commission meeting agenda items may be obtained by contacting the City of Sun Prairie’s Planning Division by phone weekdays during regular business hours at 608-825-1107.