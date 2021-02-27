The National Association of Colored People (NAACP) Dane County Chapter has demanded a Department of Public Instruction (DPI) compliance audit of the Sun Prairie Area School District's curriculum in the wake of actions taken by the SPASD after a slavery assignment at Patrick Marsh Middle School on Feb. 1.
That's when students (including those who were African American) in a sixth-grade class at Patrick Marsh Middle School were given an assignment to imagine they were doling out punishments in ancient Mesopotamia.
According to a screenshot of the lesson, they were given the following scenario: “A slave stands before you. This slave has disrespected his master by telling him, ‘You are not my master!’ How will you punish this slave?”
The organization said it was "outraged" at the assignment.
"While the assignment raises several questions and issues, e.g., 1. It demonstrates the lack of oversight on matters of race and history in the Sun Prairie curriculum, particularly the impact on students of color. 2. It is fundamentally racist. 3. It is indicative of a district not in compliance with State Standards," the chapter wrote in a press release issued on Saturday, Feb. 27.
" We are outraged by the education failures this has exposed," the NAACP Dane County wrote.
The failures, according to NAACP Dane County, include the following:
• Failure of three teachers to not recognize the damage that their chosen lesson could do to all students, and particularly black students and other students of color, demonstrates a huge failure of cultural competence.
NAACP Dane County contends the SPASD must complete a thorough investigation to determine how and why this particular lesson was selected, purchased, and evaluated.
SPASD Superintendent Brad Saron has said a third party investigation is under way, and the district is still awaiting the results of the investigation. But, when results are available, Saron has pledged full transparency to the public.
NAACP Dane County said it is questionable whether the three teachers followed the long-term practice of having lesson plans reviewed and approved by a supervising teacher; connected to previous and upcoming lesson plans and learning objectives; and the overall lesson plan for the unit.
And, NAACP added, the teachers’ error in judgement will lead to mistrust and uncertainty for years to come.
• Failure of the SPASD to meet state standards. According to NAACP Dane County, DPI Administrative Code outlines school district standards for staff development that meet the needs of individuals or curriculum areas in each school; and for a “school district curriculum plan" with an organized set of learning experiences that build upon previously acquired knowledge and skills, and includes objectives, course sequence, course content, and resources.
"The Sun Prairie District failed to develop and implement an effective staff development plan and a functional curriculum plan compliant with DPI District Standards," the NAACP Dane County wrote in the release. "Upon a finding of non-compliance, we expect DPI to implement a compliance plan for the Sun Prairie District."
In addition to the investigation, the district is pledging to contract with third party organizations to train staff in racial equity issues as well as reviewing the curriculum. The district has not revealed its new third party agreements because of previous criticism over saying it was working with YWCA of Dane County.
Last week, partially in response to a staff letter saying the district should apologize, School Board President Steve Schroeder issued a written apology to the organization and its executive director.
The staff letter, signed by more than 30 instructional staffers, also criticized SPASD efforts to date in equity training.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.