Sun Prairie Police rounded up cattle found wandering on Highway 151 northbound that resulted in the SPPD sending an alert to residents at 1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 24 to avoid the area.
According to police radio chatter, the cattle wandered from a trailer all the way down to the car dealerships on High Crossing on Madison and near the American Center development.
Sun Prairie resident Lonn Hensler caught some of the cattle on video as well as photos and even helped corral a few of the cattle found near Brooks Tractor just north of the Main Street on-ramp to 151.
"I’m like a cow whisperer," Hensler said. "I was with this cow for about a half-mile or so. I got her off the road and by the fence when Sun Prairie police got there."
Lt. Ryan Cox from the SPPD said at approximately 12:40 p.m., police received several calls from people reporting cows on 151 causing traffic to back up.
"Cows were located in Madison on East Washington Avenue as well as along Highway 151 in our jurisdiction," Cox said.
"Officers were able to stop and redirect traffic while also assisted in corralling the cows into a trailer with the help of a community member, Wisconsin State Patrol and other law enforcement agencies.
"Three cows were secured and mooved along," Cox said -- unable to resist the pun.
The cows were returned to their owner who was contacted by a Columbia County Sheriff Deputy. It appears the cows were able to get our of their enclosure on the cattle truck while they were in Madison heading northbound on 151.
No vehicles were struck and no people were injured, Cox said.