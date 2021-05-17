Kristen M. Morris has announced her candidacy for the special election on July 13th for Dist. 19 County supervisor, which recently became vacant when Teran Peterson resigned from the post due to relocating outside of the district.
Morris has served on the Sun Prairie School Area School District’s Anti Bullying Task Force and the Boundaries and Bells Times Task Force. She is the vice president of the School Community Organization of Meadow View Elementary School. Morris currently serves on the school district’s Parent Leadership Council and was Key Communicator for the school board.
Morris has been endorsed by former County Supervisor Teran Peterson, County Board Chair Analiese Eicher, School Board member Bryn Horton, former City Alder Al Guyant and community activist Heather DuBois Bourename.
“I have always had a passion for volunteerism and local government, which is why I have decided to run for County Supervisor of District 19. Dane county has many wonderful programs, resources and opportunities but we need the local government to support and cultivate these foundations so they can continue to grow," Morris said in her announcement.
"I want to represent the voice of Sun Prairie citizens in these discussions and vote for the expansions needed," Morris added. "As the mother of young children, I hope to help create a future in which equity and acceptance are the cornerstones of government.”