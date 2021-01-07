Extension Dane County (2020)
Courtesy UW

Each year, Dane County Extension awards scholarships to high school graduates and continuing college students who live in Dane County and intend to pursue a career in agriculture or a related field, exhibit a strong sense of community volunteerism and service, maintain high grades, and participate in 4-H or FFA.

The scholarships are funded from the John Lyle Memorial Trust Fund. The Extension Committee of the Dane County Board of Supervisors reviews and approves the applications. The fund awards a number of scholarships every year, and during the last decade has paid more than $63,000.

Interested applicants can visit the Dane County Extension website https://dane.extension.wisc.edu/ for more information and to access the application.

Application information will also be available from high school agriculture instructors and guidance counselors throughout Dane County and the UW Financial Aid Office.

To be considered for the 2021-22 academic year, completed applications and all related documentation must be received in the Dane County Extension Office or postmarked by 4:30 p.m. on May 1, 2021.

For more information, contact the Dane County Extension office by phone at 608-224-3705 or by email at Extension@countyofdane.com.

