Despite one-fifth of students not taking the tests, the Sun Prairie School Board voted to approve a finding of “reasonable progress with exceptions” on district literacy and “needs improvement” on district numeracy.
The district had a rate of 20% of students not tested in the Forward/Dynamic Learning Maps exam during the 2020-21 school year in grades 3-8 — roughly 7% above the state average, with the state rate for non-testers being about 13%. A total of 36% of Sun Prairie students in grades 3-8 met proficiency in math for the 2020-21 school year, which was among the lowest in Dane County. Only McFarland had a lower percentage at 31%.
During the 2018-19 school year, that percentage was 49%, but that was pre-COVID-19 pandemic.
A finding of “needs improvement” means this improvement needs to take place in 2021-22:
• The district percentage of students who meet or exceed the benchmark of proficiency in math for grades 3-8 will exceed the state percentage of students who meet or exceed the benchmark of proficiency on the state standardized test for all students.
• Six percent or greater of low-achieving students will move from below benchmark in 9th grade to above benchmark in 10th grade.
Increase the percentage of grades 2-8 students meeting or exceeding benchmark by 1%.
Board members pointed to the pandemic, remote learning and the numbers of students who did not take the test as reasons for the figures.
Board member Caren Diedrich asked Sun Prairie Area School District Assistant Superintendent for Teaching, Learning & Equity Stephanie Leonard-Witte when she thought the assessment results would be back to where they should be.
“That I wish I knew,” Leonard-Witte told the board. She said there have been some signs of improvement because of kids being back in school for five days a week. She said if SPASD bends the curriculum with targeted supports, students will catch up to where they should be: “Warm, safe and dry and do the best to catch them up.”
Board Clerk Carol Albright said she is looking forward to action steps to improve the results — which she said is the most important part.
Board Treasurer Dave Hoekstra said he appreciates what everybody is doing to support kids — and as a tutor, he said he sees it first hand at Prairie View Middle School.
“I’m sure the team is developing strategies to move forward . . . it’s just been a tough couple of years,” Hoekstra said.
Board Vice President Bryn Horton said she didn’t think there was any shock that numeracy is lower than literacy. With students being back in person with engagement and working in small groups and other kids at the same level, Horton said she thought progress would happen quicker.
Horton said it’s important for teachers need to know this isn’t a reflection of the work they’ve done the past two years.
What’s really important to Horton is that her kids do the best they can.
“I think sometimes the expectations on the parents’ part” may be too high, Horton said.
When it comes to next steps, the district listed these action steps to improve numeracy (or math) achievement:
• Site leaders implement Tier 2 math intervention programming to increase the number of students accessing Tier 2 supplemental instruction in math Site leaders routinely review and coach PLCs on the use and analysis of disaggregated focus group data as a part of regular meetings.
• Site leaders lead PLCs to develop and modify targeted instructional strategies for focus group students when creating lesson plans
• Site leaders will increase the presence of culturally and linguistically responsive teaching and learning practices as measured by a Ready for Rigor adult-learning framework (emphasis on Learning Partnerships)
• Site leaders lead PLCs to develop instructional plans that embed SEL standards in Tier 1 universal lessons across all content areas grades 6-12 (see the complete PDF of the district report as well as the screencast for both literacy and numeracy results with the online version of this article online at sunprairiestar.com).
Literacy
In literacy, board members found more encouraging numbers, with 36% meeting proficiency in 2020-21 versus 44% in 2018-19.
Board member reaction was receptive, but desirous of seeing improvement.
“We know the numbers are not going to look good based on the last year and a half,” Horton remarked. She said the report included numbers of kids taken out who did not take the test. She said kids need to feel loved in schools right now.
“I echo a lot of what Bryn said,” Board Vice President Tom Weber said. While he said he did not look too closely at what the numbers are — other schools had issues as well — Weber said what the results tell him is that kids “didn’t completely fall off the rails.”
Weber said the results were “not disastrous by any means” based on the numbers, and that he appreciated the efforts to keep kids on track during the past 18 months.
“This demonstrates why the district needs to look at other ways besides standardized tests to demonstrate proficiency,” Weber said.
Parents were the ones who decided to opt out their kids out of the tests in higher numbers than the normal 2% that opt out of taking the test each year.
Diedrich said she came from an environment where students were expected to do well on tests. She asked Leonard-Witte where those expectations fit in with district priorities.
“We continue to adhere to the mantra” kids first, content second, Leonard-Witte replied. “Do we have expectations? Absolutely.”
But the district also expects kids to be warm safe and dry before they can learn. She said the district does hold kids to standards but not until after social and emotional learning needs are met and they are fed.
Hoekstra said the student results meeting is the most important of the year for the board: “It’s our accountability piece as a board.”
The board treasurer said it’s obvious to him that the pandemic has had a significant effect on what SPASD monitors “and not in a positive way.” Statewide, Hoekstra said, there is the same impact on student achievement academically.
Specifically, Hoekstra said, the state average is a good benchmark, but SPASD is better than that state average.
“I think we need to benchmark ourselves against ourselves,” Hoekstra said, “and show progress every year.”
The administrative team listed these action steps to improve literacy achievement:
• Site leaders routinely review and coach PLCs on the use and analysis of disaggregated focus group data as a part of regular meetings
• Site leaders lead PLCs to develop and modify targeted instructional strategies for focus group students when creating lesson plans
• Site leaders will increase the presence of culturally and linguistically responsive teaching and learning practices as measured by a Ready for Rigor adult-learning framework (emphasis on Learning Partnerships)
• Site leaders lead PLCs to develop instructional plans that embed SEL standards in Tier 1 universal lessons across all content areas grades 6-12
• Determine the process by which essential standards are identified within our ELA and social studies curricula through curriculum committee revisions, apply this process at the site and systems levels
• Site elementary school leaders will ensure implementation of high quality universal literacy curriculum (i.e. essential standards and Reading/Writing/Phonics Units of Study) and responsive literacy instruction (i.e. strategy groups, PRESS, LLI) in order to meet student needs.