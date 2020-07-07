Sun Prairie Police Department (SPPD) officers are questioning a male in connection with a Monday, July 6 shots fired incident on Sunfield Street in Sun Prairie.
Sgt. Ryahn Smith of the SPPD said officers responded to a 911 call for a subject that arrived home to find a bullet fragment inside of their apartment in the 1300 block of Sunfield Street.
The responding officers found several shell casings at the scene and discovered that one bullet traveled through a nearby apartment’s glass window. The shots were fired just prior to the tenant’s arrival at their apartment.
Smith said the occupants of that apartment were not home at the time of the shooting. "At this time it does not appear that anyone was injured as a result of the shooting and the apartment that was struck was not the intended target," Smith said. "However, this was not a random act and the intended target was in the area at the time of the incident."
Based on statements obtained on scene, it was determined that a male suspect had fled the area prior to officer arrival. A person of interest was quickly identified during the course of the initial investigation, Smith said, and the person of interest has been taken into custody for a probation violation and has been booked into the Dane County Jail.
The person of interest’s name is not going to be released at this time as this is still an active investigation.
Individuals with information is asked to contact the Sun Prairie Police Department Non-Emergency Line at 608-837-7336, or anonymously at (608) 837-6300.
